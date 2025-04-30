Photographer snaps rare daytime sighting of sambar deer ‘couple’ at Mandai, male seen with broken antler

Photographer gets rare daytime photos of two sambar deer at Mandai

A photographer experienced his first-ever daytime encounter with a sambar deer ‘couple’ in Mandai last Saturday.

The sighting occurred on the evening of 26 April, at around 7pm.

28-year-old doctor Nicholas Lo told MS News that he was driving into Mandai to meet some friends for dinner.

He glanced to the right and happened to see two sambar deer off the side of the road at the entrance of Mandai Road Track 15.

Dr Lo parked his car at Bird Paradise and hurried back to that spot. Fortunately, the deer hadn’t left.

He called them a “couple”, with one male and one female deer.

The male deer sported a broken right antler and was more cautious.

It moved away after spotting the man and kept its distance from him.

He told MS News that he stayed around 10 to 20 metres away from both.

On the other hand, the female deer stuck around, letting Dr Lo snap photos with his zoom lens.

As such, he got several higher-quality “portraits” of the curious doe.

Sambar deer more active at night & dusk

Dr Lo said he had spotted sambar deer many times at night during walks around the area.

According to NParks, they’re mostly nocturnal and active at night or dusk.

“This is my first time seeing them in daylight,” he told MS News.

Dr Lo called the sighting a “happy coincidence” as he had been wanting to experience a daytime encounter with the sambar deer.

Many netizens praised the “lovely” photos on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

One commenter expressed some concern that the deer had come out towards Mandai Lake Road.

Dr Lo said they did so due to construction around the area for new parks. He hoped that there wouldn’t be any more roadkill incidents.

Also read: Car hits baby deer running across KJE, it manages to get up & run off

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nicholas Lo on Facebook.