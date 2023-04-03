Man From China Jailed For Stalking Muslim Student In UK, He Sent Her 1kg Of Pork

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinese Man Sends Muslim Student 1kg Of Pork In Addition To Stalking Her

A man from China allegedly sent a woman messages against her Muslim faith, stalked her on a constant basis, and even sent her pork.

The incidents occurred in the United Kingdom (UK), where the woman was a student at Durham University.

He recently received a 28-month jail sentence, in addition to a restraining order of 15 years.

Man stalks Muslim student after first date

According to The Daily Mail, 21-year-old Kaichen Ma met the student at a nightclub on 30 Sep 2022 and they went on a date a few days later.

While walking her home after the date, Ma tried to kiss her and touch her arm.

Feeling that he was moving too fast, she tried to say that she was not interested and he was being too forward.

Ma was unable to handle the rejection and over the next few days, sent her an excessive number of messages.

Using 44 different numbers, he would text her despite getting repeatedly blocked. Ma also went to her lectures although he was not studying in the same course.

On 27 Nov 2022, he attended a winter ball she was at. Ma approached her five times, ignoring her when she told him to leave her alone.

According to the prosecutor, the woman lived in constant fear of what he could do next, growing exhausted by his actions.

Sends Muslim student 1kg of pork

Police arrested Ma on 1 Dec 2022, but he was released on bail on the condition that he did not contact or approach the woman.

Later that same month, he texted her asking for mercy and for her to withdraw the police complaint against him.

Additional messages showed that he requested a compromise of them being “casual friends, with benefits”. He added that it would be a “win-win solution”.

Ma also bought a flight ticket to Beijing for her, suggesting she join him on a trip back.

In other texts, he referred to the Armenian genocide while aware she was Turkish.

According to the United States Holocaust History Museum, as many as 1.2 million Armenian Christians living in the Ottoman Empire — or Turkish Empire — died in the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1916.

His other offences included messaging her sister and having 1kg of pork delivered to her accommodation.

Ma even offered to give the woman a month of his salary in exchange for not pursuing the harassment complaint and threatened to commit suicide due to court proceedings.

In addition, he said he “had a way to handle it” if she told police about him breaching his bail conditions.

Police arrested Ma again after he approached her on the street on 30 Jan.

Man admits to stalking student

Admitting to charges of stalking and attempting to pervert the course of justice in Durham Crown Court, Ma was slapped with a 28-month prison sentence.

Judge James Adkin said he should be deported after serving half in custody.

The judge also gave Ma a 15-year restraining order, which bans him from contacting or approaching the victim.

He said Ma’s actions had “disturbing traits”, and his “obsessive, persistent” behaviour had affected her detrimentally.

She had attributed her breakdowns to his harassment, which left her too scared to leave her room and physically sick nearly every night.

The student also struggled to sleep, with her studies becoming affected. She has sought counselling for her condition.

Featured image adapted from Daily Mail and Wikipedia.