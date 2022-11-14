27-Year-Old Man Reportedly Passes Away After Neck Massage, Doctor Warns That Area Is Fragile

Man In Shanghai Passes Away After Getting Neck Massage

After getting a bath and neck massage, a 27-year-old man in Shanghai, China, felt dizzy. He passed away after being rushed to the hospital.

The cause of death was reportedly a cerebral infarction caused by the massage.

A surgeon warned that the neck is a fragile area and that massaging the neck improperly may cause issues leading to death.

SET News reported that Zhang had visited the bathhouse with colleagues on an unspecified date.

He chose to have a bath and massage combo, and asked the masseuse to massage his neck and shoulders as they were sore.

After taking a shower, Zhang left the bathhouse, but started to feel dizzy and collapsed.

He passed away that night after being rushed to the hospital, and doctors failed to resuscitate him.

The autopsy report showed that Zhang died of a cerebral infarction caused by the massage, which dislocated his neck.

It resulted in central nervous system (CNS) failure, leading to his death.

A court ruled that the bathhouse should bear 90% of the liability for Zhang’s death, while the masseuse is also jointly liable.

Frequent & improper neck massages can cause a stroke

Dr Zhang Haikang, a neurosurgeon at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Medical University, said that although many like getting neck and shoulder massages to relieve pain, one should be careful if they get frequent neck massages.

This is because the neck is a fragile area with a large number of blood vessels and nerves. Improper massaging can lead to cerebral infarction or paralysis.

If a cervical artery in the neck is damaged, it can lead to dissection, which is damage to the inside of a blood vessel, and eventually cause a cerebral infarction or stroke.

While such cases are rare, there have been previous reports of people suffering a stroke after receiving repeated neck massages. For example, in 2017, the Daily Mail reported that a 45-year-old man in Punjab suffered a stroke after receiving a rough neck massage.

It was reported that he frequently got such massages between two to four times a week, leading to the stroke. This was even though he had no significant medical history.

Featured image adapted from Angelo Esslinger on Pixabay.