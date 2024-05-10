Man in Indonesia pays downpayment for new home in coins

A man in East Java, Indonesia recently fulfilled his dream of buying a house after saving 45.98 million rupiah (S$3,883) in coins.

Using public transport, Mr Imam Subhi had brought his coins in four large water containers to the real estate company’s office, reported iNews Jatim.

The story gained attention after Diana Julianduri, a staff member, posted videos of the event on TikTok.

In videos that have since gone viral, people could be seen cutting the bottles and pouring the coins out for counting.

The counting, said the realty, took a full day.

Martabak seller earned coins for three years

Mr Imam, an apam balik (crispy pancake, also known as martabak manis) seller, had collected coins from small change given by his customers for more than three years.

He would store all the 1,000 rupiah (S$0.085) coins in gallons at the end of each day.

However, saving money for a house had not been smooth-sailing.

Mr Imam told Seputar iNews that he felt tempted to break open his coin collection on several occasion.

Many amazed by his dedication

Many commenters expressed awe that he was able to persist in this for such a long period.

Others were amused or said they wanted to learn from him and start saving their small change, too.

Counting process took 7 hours

At first, Mr Imam was uncertain if the real estate company would accept his downpayment in coins.

Fortunately, they did, and the counting process took seven hours with the assistance of several employees.

Ultimately, Mr Imam selected a plot in the Perumahan Kavling Brawijaya Asri housing complex for himself and his family.

