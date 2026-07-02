Man in M’sia allegedly urinated on escalator, seen with liquid trickling down his legs

Man in Malaysia allegedly urinated while on an MRT station escalator

Finding a restroom in a hurry can be stressful, but one man in Malaysia allegedly skipped the search altogether and urinated while riding an escalator.

On Wednesday (1 July), a Threads user recorded a clip of the incident, with the caption: “Just about to go to work and saw a foreigner urinating.”

According to the New Straits Times, the incident is believed to have occurred at MRT Titiwangsa station.

While on a descending escalator, the man moved his leg about, and urine can be seen flowing onto the escalator steps.

Rapid KL confirms incident

In response to queries, Rapid KL confirmed that the incident occurred on 30 June at 7.44pm. As soon as they were alerted, a team was sent to clean the affected area.

It also urged commuters to help keep the shared space clean for everyone.

“Public cleanliness is a shared responsibility in ensuring a comfortable environment for everyone,” they said.

Additionally, they also pointed out that their facilities are available and well-maintained for public use.

“Toilet facilities are available at every station for passengers,” they added. “The public is urged to use the facilities provided and refrain from any behaviour that could affect the cleanliness, comfort and image of public transport.”

Outrage online

The footage quickly went viral online.

The footage quickly went viral and, at the time of writing, it garnered nearly 45,000 likes and over 6,600 comments on Threads.

Meanwhile, the footage was reshared on Reddit, where it garnered over 100 comments. Most observers were either baffled or outraged by what they saw.

Some were confused about why someone would wet their pants on purpose or how they could feel no shame in doing so.

Others pointed out that the man had allegedly urinated in public despite the widely available restrooms.

Also read: Man arrested for public nuisance after allegedly urinating on escalator at Outram Park MRT



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Featured image adapted from @its.danishafiq on Threads.