Man Finds Regular-Sized Pizza Is 1 Inch Smaller Than Advertised

Pizza Hut is one of the beloved OG pizza restaurants here in Singapore.

So imagine a man’s disappointment when he realised that the regular-sized pizza from Pizza Hut is not true to its advertised size.

And yes, he actually measured it down to the exact inch.

The man then took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share about his ‘disappointing’ discovery.

Man measures pizza with measuring tape

On Sunday (7 Mar), a man allegedly bought a regular-sized Veggie Lover pizza from Pizza Hut.

When he received the pizza, he felt that he kneaded to know if it was the size that Pizza Hut advertised it to be.

So, he whipped out a measuring tape and got to measuring.

The man soon found that the regular pizza he ordered was actually 8 inches in diameter — a full inch smaller than advertised.

Felt shortchanged by Pizza Hut

According to Pizza Hut’s website, regular-sized pizzas are supposed to be about 9 inches in diameter.

The man added that this means the 8-inch pizza he received was 12% smaller than if it’s 9 inches in diameter — a significant size difference for a pizza.

Realising this, the man felt shortchanged and disappointed by the company.

To make matters worse, the man said the “takeaway price” for pizzas had also apparently increased from $11 to $13 — nearly a 19% increase.

The man concluded his Facebook post saying that during such challenging times, Pizza Hut should be offering more value-for-money options to customers.

Instead, he said he was disappointed to learn that Pizza Hut had allegedly reduced the size of their pizzas and increased their prices at the same time.

Netizens joke they’ll need a measuring tape when eating pizza

Many netizens were amused that the man actually took the time to measure the pizza with a measuring tape.

This Facebook user joked that he will follow the man’s lead and bring a measuring tape with him whenever he gets a pizza.

To ensure that the measurements are accurate, he even suggested using a calliper.

Another netizen quipped that perhaps the 9-inch diameter was referring to the size of the box and not the pizza.

Other netizens tried to reason that much like other baked goods, the pizza will shrink after baking.

Pizza hut said they offered a refund

In response to MS News queries, a Pizza Hut spokesperson said that they’re sorry that the customer was disappointed with the order.

They’ve since attempted to contact the customer to offer a refund. Here’s the statement in full:

At Pizza Hut we pride ourselves on giving customers their slice of simple with pizzas they love to enjoy with family and friends. Each pizza is handmade with the dough stretched in-store to ensure great taste every time. We guide customers on the number of slices in each pizza to help them make their choice. We are sorry to hear that in this instance the customer was not satisfied with their order. Our team immediately took steps to speak to the customer and offer a refund for the order.

Many of our customers will be familiar with our great offers, available for in-store dining and ordering online. We currently have 50% off any pizza for takeaway and 50% off 2 pizzas for delivery with hundreds of customers enjoying this offer every day.

We can all relate to wanting more pizza

Perhaps things are never exactly as they are advertised.

But this man clearly takes his pizza seriously. Serious enough to ensure he gets every inch of pizza he is promised.

Nonetheless, we’re heartened that Pizza Hut has offered the customer a refund for his order.

Have you experienced a similar encounter with Pizza Hut or other pizza outlets? Let us know in the comments below.

