Man Allegedly Punches Taxi Driver At Beach Road, Witness Appeals For More Info

Man Allegedly Enters ‘On Call’ Taxi, Punches Driver When Asked To Leave

When you’re looking for a cab urgently, sometimes it can be frustrating when all the cabs around you are “on call”.

However, no matter how annoyed you are, there’s simply no excuse to take it out on the taxi driver.

Unfortunately, that’s what a man was said to have done when he allegedly punched a cabby at Beach Road.

A witness, who was the passenger, has appealed to netizens for more information on the identity of the man.

Man allegedly entered ‘on call’ taxi

The unsavoury incident was shared on Twitter on Sunday (24 Apr) by a Mr Malcolm Keating.

He said on Saturday (23 Apr) night, the man in question entered his taxi.

The cabby asked him to leave, as he obviously already had a passenger and this wasn’t a rideshare.

Mr Keating said he also kindly opened the door for him.

However, instead of leaving the man allegedly reached up and hit the cabby.

Man allegedly shoves witness

After the man got out of the cab, Mr Keating started filming him, he said.

In response, the man allegedly shoved Mr Keating towards the traffic on Beach Road.

Luckily, he managed to avoid being hit by an oncoming car.

Just before being shoved, Mr Keating recorded a video of the man’s face.

Better video of the man just before he shoves me. pic.twitter.com/8cnFSuF17H — Malcolm Keating (@cmalcolmkeating) April 24, 2022

Man walks away from scene

Mr Keating said he subsequently gave chase as the man walked away from the scene.

Recording another video, he followed the man as he walked down the narrow and crowded Haji Lane, not wanting to let him get away.

He even shouted out loud and pointed at him, causing the man to briefly turn around.

Apparently unrepentant, the man then flashed his middle finger at Mr Keating.

He then left, with Mr Keating yelling after him, “This man just assaulted someone!”

However, nobody else in the area appeared to do anything.

Appeal for info man’s identity

Since the man got away, Mr Keating decided to share the image of the man on the Internet, so as to appeal to the public for information on his identity.

Anyone who recognises him should call the police and state case number A/20220423/0139.

Ultimately, he’s doing this because he wants the man to be held accountable for his behaviour, he added.

In a reply to his tweets, Mr Keating confirmed that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating the incident.

Cabby is okay but shaken up

As for the taxi uncle, Mr Keating said he talked to him on Sunday morning.

The cabby went to the doctor, and seems “okay but shaken up”, he added.

After this original tweet was shared more than 2,000 times, Mr Keating thanked those who shared the image.

He urged the public to contact the police if they want to help.

Violence is never the answer

We don’t know what the man had experienced before the alleged punching, and why he did it.

Perhaps he was in a hurry to do something important, or perhaps he was just drunk.

But no matter what one’s grievances are, violence is never the answer.

Kudos to Mr Keating for standing up for the cabby, and MS News wishes the uncle a quick recovery.

Hopefully, the man can be found soon so the police can investigate the incident.

Featured images adapted from Malcolm Keating on Twitter.