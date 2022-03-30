Delivery Rider Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Taxi Driver In Choa Chu Kang

Road users are often urged to be gracious. But at times, some of us may lose our temper when feeling frustrated with other drivers, resulting in rash behaviour.

Unfortunately, on 26 Mar, a food delivery rider who was allegedly unhappy with a taxi driver decided to take matters into his own hands — by punching the driver’s face.

He reportedly left the scene but came back after 10 minutes to apologise.

The rider was later arrested, and police are currently investigating.

Food delivery rider nearly hits taxi in Choa Chu Kang

On Monday (28 Mar), a 59-year-old taxi driver Mr Lin – surname transliterated from Chinese – told Shin Min Daily News his side of the story.

During the incident at the bus stop opposite Block 666 Choa Chu Kang Crescent on 26 Mar, he was driving when the food delivery rider switched lanes, almost hitting his taxi.

He then honked at the rider. However, the rider was said to have pointed a middle finger at him in response.

Mr Lin honked again. This time, the rider reportedly got off his motorbike and walked towards Mr Lin’s taxi.

Rider punches driver’s face & waist

As the rider approached the taxi driver, Mr Lin thought that the rider was trying to reason with him. Hence, he rolled his car window down.

However, without saying a word, the rider hit his face thrice. As he leaned towards the passenger seat to avoid getting assaulted, the rider continued to hit his waist.

Luckily, a passer-by stepped forward to stop the rider and called the police. Upon realising this, he returned to his motorbike and left the scene.

Police arrest delivery rider

Shin Min Daily News reported that the police were notified of the assault at 4.54pm.

They confirmed that Mr Lin was sent to the hospital and that they have arrested the delivery rider for public nuisance. Investigations are ongoing.

When police arrived, the delivery rider returned to the scene to apologise.

However, Mr Lin told the rider to explain himself to the police and that there was no need to make an apology.

The 59-year-old is still recovering from his injuries.

Violence will not solve any issues

It’s never right to express our anger and hurt another person, no matter how triggered we are on the road.

Instead of resolving issues through violent methods, we should always control our emotions, remain calm and talk things out.

If we let our emotions get the better of us, we could bring trouble to ourselves, which may warrant a visit to the police station.

