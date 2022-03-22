Delivery Rider Allegedly Caught Repacking Food With Bare Hands On 17 Mar

The arrival of our food deliveries is often a joyous one, especially during occasions when our stomachs are desperate to be fed.

Recently, however, a woman found that there was some spillage in the bag when her food arrived.

Reviewing her CCTV footage, the customer found that the rider had allegedly used his bare hands to repack the food while unmasked.

Upon discovering this, the lady immediately threw the food away and said the rider’s actions were “extremely disgusting”.

Plastic bag filled with spilt food

Slightly after midnight on Thursday (17 Mar), the woman allegedly received her food delivery order which comprised a rice bowl and bento box.

However, when she looked into the bag, she found that it was soaked with spilt food. The bag also appeared to be covered in sauces.

Finding this strange, the woman inspected her CCTV footage to check out what had happened.

Delivery rider appears to repack food with bare hands

Shockingly, CCTV footage showed the delivery rider using his bare hands to repack the spilt food just outside her home.

The rider, who had what’s supposedly a pink Foodpanda bag on his bike, also appeared unmasked at the time.

In her Facebook post, the woman described the unhygienic act as “extremely disgusting”.

According to a comment that has since been deleted, the woman shared that she later proceeded to discard the food.

Netizens urge her to report incident

After learning about the woman’s experience, some Facebook users condemned the food rider’s actions in the comments.

Translation: Yucks. Disgusting

This Facebook user pointed out that it was fortunate that the OP checked her CCTV footage before consuming the food.

One netizen also advised the OP to report the incident to prevent similar incidents in the future.

MS News has reached out to Foodpanda for a statement and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope Foodpanda looks into unhygienic practice

Customers put their trust in delivery riders to food in a safe and hygienic manner.

To witness the delivery rider’s unsanitary practice must’ve been an unpleasant experience for the customer who was merely looking forward to enjoying her hearty supper.

Hopefully, Foodpanda looks into the incident and prevents such unhygienic practices moving forward.

