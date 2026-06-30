Man jailed 15 months after blacking out from smoking Kpods & crashing head–on into traffic at Pasir Ris

Man passed out from smoking Kpods and crashing head–on into traffic at Pasir Ris

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 months’ jail after briefly losing consciousness while driving.

He was smoking Kpods and crashed into another oncoming vehicle.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man, Ng Peng Hong (name transliterated from Mandarin), pleaded guilty on Monday (29 June) to three charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, and drug possession.

Driving in wrong way along Pasir Ris

Court documents stated that on 3 Jan at about 8.52pm, the man was driving along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8.

Approaching the junction, the traffic light signal indicated a right turn.

Instead of turning onto Pasir Ris Street 11, the man veered into the opposite lane, Pasir Ris Drive 6, and drove against the flow of traffic.

His vehicle collided with an oncoming car and narrowly missed two motorcycles.

He smoked ‘zombie vape’ before driving

Investigations found that the man had used a “Kpods” vape cartridge shortly before driving. He briefly blacked out while making the turn.

The vape contained etomidate, a prescription-only anaesthetic with sedative effects that can suppress consciousness.

The cartridge was purchased via Telegram for S$80 from an unknown supplier.

Defendant pleaded for leniency

Pleading for leniency, the defendant stated in his mitigation plea that his son had recently returned from Thailand and expressed hope for an early release to look after him.

However, the judge emphasised the severe danger of driving after consuming etomidate, sentencing him to 15 months’ imprisonment, a four-year driving ban across all license classes, and ordering him to pay S$490.50 in restitution to the victim.

Rising concerns over etomidate-laced vapes

Authorities highlighted rising concerns over etomidate-laced vapes.

Between 2023 and 2025, suspected drug or etomidate use caused 38 traffic accidents, including 19 fatalities.

In July 2025, about one-third of randomly tested vape cartridges were found to contain etomidate.

Since 1 Sept 2025, etomidate has been classified as a Class C controlled drug.

Also read:



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.