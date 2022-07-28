Man In China Has Stroke After Using Aircon For Prolonged Hours, Doctor Recommends Moderate Usage

Chinese Man Suffers Stroke From High Usage Of Aircon During Heat Wave

In the current sweltering heat, all any of us want to do is blast our aircon at the lowest temperature possible for as long as possible.

In doing so, however, we could potentially put our health at risk.

Recently, a man in China had a stroke after sitting in an air-conditioned room for prolonged hours during summer. He couldn’t speak or move on his own and was later sent to the hospital.

As a result, medical experts have advised citizens to refrain from using the aircon excessively to avoid adverse health effects.

Man has stroke during heat wave after using aircon

ETtoday reports that a man in Xi’an, China, decided to switch on his air-conditioner due to the scorching heat wave currently plaguing the country.

He then left it on for a long time, though the report did not specify the exact period.

After a while, he felt his right limb grow weak, but he did not think much of it.

The day after, the man woke up to a few debilitating symptoms, including the inability to speak and move his limbs. As a result, he experienced difficulties moving on his own.

Alarmed by his symptoms, the man sought medical attention immediately.

Doctors advise against spending too much time in air-conditioned environment

After a thorough examination, doctors diagnosed the man with acute cerebral infarction. This condition is also known as an ischemic stroke, resulting from a blood flow disruption to the brain.

Such a phenomenon results from issues with the blood vessels supplying the flow, as a lack of adequate supply to the brain can deprive it of oxygen and vital nutrients.

After treatment, the man’s condition has improved significantly.

His doctor also stressed the dangers of the excessive use of air-conditioning while indoors.

Such appliances can cause indoor temperatures to differ significantly from outdoors. When entering and leaving two areas with vastly differing temperatures, one may experience their blood vessel abruptly contracting.

This long-term exposure leads to a fall in the amount of water in the blood and a rise in viscosity, blocking blood flow to the brain and resulting in a stroke.

Doctors have recommended moderate usage of air-conditioners.

One should also refrain from adjusting temperatures on such appliances to an exceedingly low limit as the temperature difference between indoors and outdoors should not exceed 10 degrees.

Take care of your health

Switching our aircon to the lowest setting and basking in the cold is a blissful experience for many of us in sunny Singapore.

Though this case might seem a little extreme, it doesn’t mean we should take our health for granted. The doctor’s advice can be used as a guide on adjusting air-conditioning temperatures indoors.

Judging by what the doctor said, if the temperature outdoors is 33ºC, the ideal lowest temperature for air-conditioning is 23ºC and not any lower.

It’s up to you to decide if it’s advice worth heeding. But after reading this news, maybe your mum’s nagging all those years for always using the aircon has some sense to it after all.

Featured image adapted from @mindefsg on Twitter.