Man In Jurong West Takes His Frustration Out On Bin After Slipping & Falling

By - 17 Jan 2024, 7:34 pm

Man Throws Bin On Road In Jurong West In Anger After Falling Down

A man was seen dismantling and throwing a bin onto a road in Jurong West after allegedly slipping and falling next to it on a rainy day.

Someone else captured the act on their phone as the man flung the bin and its contents all over the road.

 

He then proceeded to walk away, leaving rubbish strewn all over the street.

Man throws bin on road in Jurong West after slipping in wet weather

The clip of the man’s ‘assault’ on the bin was shared on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page on Wednesday (17 Jan).

It’s unclear when the incident took place.

The video starts with the man already on the ground after he apparently slipped and fell.

man throws bin

Source: Facebook

Angered, he grabs the cover of the bin and flings it onto the road.

Source: Facebook

As if that isn’t enough, he goes on to toss the inner can onto the road as well.

There were no cars on the road at the time.

man throws bin

Source: Facebook

After that, the man walks to the road and picks up an object, seemingly his phone.

man throws bin

Source: Facebook

Finally, the coup de grâce — the man hurls the bottom part of the bin onto the road before putting on his flip-flops and walking off.

man throws bin

Source: Facebook

Netizens unimpressed by behaviour

Many viewers left scathing comments about the man’s antics.

One noted that a lack of anger management could potentially lead to more violent behaviour towards other people around him.

Source: Facebook

Another felt pity for the cleaners who would have to clean up his mess.

Source: Facebook

Others even felt that the man might need some help with his mental health.

Source: Facebook

One user, however, found it odd that someone was filming the act as it happened.

Source: Facebook

They wondered if something had happened before the incident as nobody would bother filming a simple fall.

It is unclear if the man has been arrested.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor on Facebook.

