Mandarin Oriental’s 40% Room Discount Includes 3-Course Dinner & Late Check Out At 6pm

With the travel restrictions implemented by many countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leisure travel is still out of the question for many.

Unfortunately, this has decimated our travel industry, so the Government has been encouraging Singaporeans to turn to staycations.

5-star hotel Mandarin Oriental Singapore has a well-timed offer: It’s tempting us to stay over by offering their rooms at a 40% discount.

To further sweeten the deal, the luxurious hotel stay also comes with a gourmet 3-course set dinner.

40% discount off Mandarin Oriental rooms

Under Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s new “Stay with Us, Dine for Free” package, it’s slashed the prices of all its rooms by 40%.

What’s more, the hotel knows their rooms are so comfortable they’re hard to leave, so the package also allows guests to check out late.

How late? You can stay until 6pm — that’s an entire afternoon extra!

Various room types to choose from

Various types of rooms are available at a discounted rate.

For example, the Ocean View Rooms.

The stunning rooms offer a view of the sea, including the Singapore Flyer and Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

On weekdays, they’re priced at $335.50, including service charge. On weekends, it’ll cost slightly more at $401.50.

If you prefer a more spacious room, you can also go for the slightly pricier Ocean Grand Room.

It’ll cost $447.70 on weekdays and $520.30 on weekends.

Stunning views of Marina Bay

If you like a more cosmopolitan view right outside your window, the Marina Bay View Room is for you.

Like its name suggests, it offers you stunning views of Marina Bay and the city skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows.

They go for $335.30 on weekdays and $427.90 on weekends.

Next, there’s the Premier Room.

One of the perks of these extremely spacious rooms is they have a balcony for you to enjoy the city view while sipping champagne.

They cost $401.50 on weekdays and $467.50 on weekends.

Suites also available at discount

If you prefer to go all out and splash the cash since there’s a discount anyway, you can try booking a suite.

The cheapest would be the City Suite, priced at $441.10 on weekdays.

Though it’s the hotel’s most basic suite, it’s no slouch by any account. It comes fully equipped with a living and study area and even a separate bedroom.

If you’re keen to bust a budget, you could also try the Marina Bay, Premier, Oriental and Mandarin suites.

All meals are covered

Even after discount, the rooms cost a pretty penny.

However, if you factor in the fact that your meals are basically covered, it becomes more worth it — all packages include a specially curated 3-course set dinner.

The next morning, you’ll get the hotel’s normal basic breakfast too.

If your tummy still isn’t satisfied after all that food, you can also take advantage of a 25% F&B discount.

However the F&B discount does not apply to in-room dining, special F&B promotions, the Cherry Garden Weekend Brunch, Teppan-Ya or Morton’s, The Steakhouse.

Book by 24 Oct

As the year-end holidays roll around, a rare opportunity has arisen to bring the family or the squad for a luxury 5-star hotel stay at a discount.

So if your year-end overseas holiday has been thwarted, or you don’t want to join the hordes likely heading to Hong Kong when leisure travel to the city opens, you might opt for a staycay at Mandarin Oriental.

All bookings have to be made here from 10 to 24 Oct for stays up till the end of the year, so don’t take too long to decide!

Featured images adapted from Booking.com and Mandarin Oriental.