Marks & Spencer Percy Pig Christmas Collection

Tis’ the season for ticking off items on the wishlists of our loved ones. With the rush of 11.11 sales behind us, some of us – especially the kiasu shoppers – are already in the mood to start Christmas shopping.

Those who swear by the ever-popular Percy Pig gummies at Marks & Spencer outlets will be psyched for their upcoming line of festive merch – including dining sets, tumblers & toys.

We’ve scouted out the best offers below so you can start planning your hauls way in advance.

Festive Percy Pig gummies & vanilla biscuit tins

Kicking off our list is the iconic Percy Pig gummies, but with a festive twist.

The handy packs of soft fruity gummies will feature the jolly character accompanied by his ‘Festive Helpers’ – aka reindeer and wee ‘lil elves.

Percy Pig Festive Helpers Gummies – $4.90

We’re sure stocking up on packs for the kiddos will come in handy, but if you’re looking for something sweet that’s a little more substantial, look out for Percy & Penny Vanilla Biscuit Tins.

Percy & Penny Vanilla Biscuit Tin – $24.90

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

These round tins shaped like Percy and his gal pal Penny contain individually wrapped buttery vanilla biscuits that will be adorable gifts for inseparable BFFs.

Percy On Ice Musical Rotating Sweet Tin – $39.90

Most Asian mums understand the value of reusing tins post-Christmas, so this beautiful tin topped with lil’ Percy Pig skating in a snow-capped rink will make mum extra happy. The rotating tin comes paired with a festive ditty as a BGM.

After the fam polishes off all the soft fruity Percy Pig gummies within, she’ll have a lovely container to store her sewing odds and ends.

Colin The Caterpillar Chocolate Advent Calendar – $39.90

Advent calendars are a great way to get the kiddos hyped for the festive season. This hilarious Colin The Caterpillar Advent Calendar houses 24 mini chocolate coins paired with a festive joke to unbox daily.

On the final day, when all his leg flaps are folded out, Colin will be fully formed on Christmas Day.

60cm Percy Pig plush toy & hooded towels

There’s nothing more comforting than hugging a plush toy to sleep, so you’ll def wanna keep an eye out for limited edition ‘Christmas with Percy’ merch.

60cm Christmas Percy Pig Plush Toy – $45.90

Adopt a chonky 60cm-tall Percy Pig Plush with his signature rotund belly, silly smile, and cheery red Christmas scarf and hat for $45.90.

Percy Pig Hooded Towel – From $39.90

Or snag this adorable ‘hoodie’ which doubles up as a bath towel with a Percy Pig Hooded Towel. Perfect for young cosplayers-in-training who want to add some fun to bath time or need a blankie to supplement their PJs for extra warmth at night.

Do note that the smol size is for the younger ones, but the large size will fit children aged 5-8 years old.

12-piece dinnerware set & travel tumblers

If the fam is pretty big, and the plates and saucers at home are getting a little worn, consider Percy Pig dinnerware as a practical gift.

12-Piece Percy Pig Dining Set – $79.90

The white porcelain dining set adorned with Percy Pig prints comes with:

4 dinner plates

4 side plates

4 cereal bowls

Percy Travel Mug – $13.90

Rounding out our list is this pastel pink and sky blue Percy Travel Mug with an air-tight lid and hot-cup grip. Great for keeping tea & kopi warm on-the-go.

Since it’s microwaveable, you can also reheat hot chocolate directly and leave it to rinse in the dishwasher after use.

Pre-Christmas Percy Pig merch at M&S outlets islandwide

If you’ve stayed with us this far, you’re probably aiming to bring home some adorable gifts for your loved ones. Thankfully, all Marks & Spencer outlets islandwide will be selling Percy Pig merch before Christmas officially arrives.

Simply head down to any store to check out the full selection of Percy merchandise including tea towels, dinnerware, mugs and tumblers.

For those visiting their extended fam’s homes this festive season, look out for M&S hampers from $80. Till 18 Dec, with a minimum spend of $200, you’ll get 10% off if you order them online or in physical stores.

A pro-tip is to use this nifty find-a-store function on their official website to locate the store nearest to you.

If you’d prefer to cart out your hauls on your phone, check out their M&S app – perfect for shopping on-the-go. For the latest deets on other storewide promos, don’t forget to follow them on Facebook & Instagram.

Never too early to prep gifts for our loved ones

We’re just a month away from Christmas, so it’s best to start prepping what we’re going to stuff our stockings with this year.

After all, there’s no such thing as being too kiasu when it comes to snagging the best gifts for our family and loved ones — especially since we all deserve something extra special for surviving 2021.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Marks & Spencer.

Featured image courtesy of MS News.