Marymount Junction Will Convert Into Roundabout For 1 Year To Expedite North-South Corridor Works

Signalised Roundabout To Replace Marymount Junction For North-South Corridor Works

Construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC), which is set to cut travel times from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes, has been in progress since 2018.

To facilitate the construction process, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been making slight modifications to pre-existing roads.

The newest of such modifications is the Marymount Junction, which authorities will temporarily convert to a signalised roundabout.

The changes will be in place from 30 Apr, and is likely to last until the second quarter of 2024.

This will help to expedite the construction process of the NSC.

Marymount Junction converted to roundabout for North-South Corridor Works

According to The Straits Times (ST), the affected junction is near Marymount Community Club, at the cross junction of Marymount Road, Sin Ming Avenue and Bishan Street 22.

The temporary conversion comes in hopes of expediting the construction process of underground road tunnels on the NSC, beneath the junction.

LTA told residents in a notice on 30 Mar that road works, including traffic light installation and the diversion of existing footpaths and pedestrian crossings, will be done.

Workers will carry out the modifications in both the day and at night until 30 Apr.

The authorities also revealed that there will be lane closures during the stipulated period.

Additionally, they will put in place temporary barricades and directional signs to warn motorists of traffic changes. These will help to guide pedestrians in using the new footpaths and crossings as well.

LTA said a roundabout would minimise disruption while creating sufficient space for tunnel works underground, making it the optimal traffic scheme.

An LTA spokesman also shared that the alternative would include several stages of traffic diversion around the junction.

This would extend the time involved in construction work and could prolong any impact on motorists and pedestrians.

The cross junction will be restored after the temporary roundabout is no longer needed.

Auxiliary police to guide motorists during transition period

The signalised roundabout will be similar to the ones at Newton Circus, and below Tuas Flyover.

Nevertheless, LTA said they would deploy auxiliary police officers to guide motorists through the roundabout during the transition period.

ST noted that the authorities said they gave ample notice to regular users of the junction. They also displayed notifications a month in advance at all four approaches towards the intersection and at some further-away roads.

LTA also sought residents’ understanding of any noise and dust that could result due to the works.

They reassured, however, that they will work with the contractor on the necessary mitigation measures to minimise any inconveniences.

They also highlighted that they would monitor the traffic flow and make further adjustments to traffic light timings and phasing as necessary.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.