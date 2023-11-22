Man Arrested After Trying To Swap S$318K Diamond Ring With Replica At Marina Bay Sands

Staff Notice Man Trying To Swap S$318,000 Diamond Ring With Replica At MBS

An age-old tactic thieves may use is sleight of hand, which one man recently tried when attempting to swap a diamond ring with a replica at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The 43-year-old, who created a replica of the jewellery complete with a price tag placed the fake down and took hold of the original worth S$318,000.

However, the observant staff noticed the fake price tag had a different texture. Security detained the man, whom police arrested when they arrived.

He will be charged today with the offence of cheating, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.

Man allegedly swaps diamond ring at MBS

On 20 Nov, a 43-year-old man entered a jewellery shop at MBS at 12.45pm, according to 8world News.

He allegedly feigned interest in purchasing a diamond ring worth S$318,000.

Holding the real ring in his left hand, the man diverted the clerk’s attention to other rings.

He then allegedly swapped the ring with a prepared fake replica in his right hand.

The replica ring included a price tag with an exact copy of the various details and numbers written on it.

Staff notice different price tag texture

While an admittedly impressive-looking fake, the thief failed to replicate one crucial detail.

The observant staff member found the counterfeit price tag to be of a different texture. Immediately, she notified the shop’s in-house security, who detained the man, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On a search, they found him in possession of the real diamond ring.

They alerted the police at around 1.15pm. Police officers later showed up and arrested the purported thief, seizing the replica ring for evidence.

The man will be facing charges today (22 Nov) for the offence of cheating. He may be sentenced to up to 10 years’ jail and fined if found guilty.

In a similar trick, a man used sleight of hand to cheat a Bukit Batok store for extra change.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via 8world News.