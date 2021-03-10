Man Allegedly Cheats Bukit Batok Store Twice In 1 Month

Sleight of hand tricks in movies may be impressive, but perhaps not so in real life. One man who has allegedly been executing them at a store in Bukit Batok has raised concerns among the staff there.

On Wednesday (10 Mar), videos of a man tricking staff into giving him more change by using the sleight of hand trick were shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Source

The store claimed that he had already done this twice and warned others to be careful.

Source

Sneakily slips $10 into pocket with sleight of hand trick

The Bukit Batok store revealed the man’s antics by sharing the CCTV footage of him in action.

At the start of the video, the man is seen purchasing a pack of cigarettes.

While he waits for the staff to issue him the necessary change, he casually chats with the worker.

Source

After receiving the amount in cash, he continues to chat whilst sneakily slipping a $10 note into his pocket.

Source

He then pretends to walk off, seemingly forgetting his pack of cigarettes on the counter.

Gets additional money from staff

The staff then calls out to him, reminding him about the cigarettes.

Source

At this point, the man returns to the counter while counting the change in his hand, seemingly concerned about the amount he received.

Source

While their exchange is inaudible, the man appeared to have pointed out that he hadn’t received enough change.

Visibly confused by this, the staff checks the cash in the man’s hand again before issuing an additional $10.

Allegedly tricked store twice in a month

According to the Facebook post, the man had successfully tried this trick at the store 2 times in this month alone.

They shared the footage of the man hoping to warn others of him.

The store also claimed that in the first attempt, the man was wearing a hat, preventing the CCTV from capturing his face.

Hope culprit will be honest

While the man may not have robbed the store of a significantly large amount of money, his actions were dishonest nonetheless.

Whether the store owner has brought the matter up to the police is unclear, but we hope that regardless of this, the man will come forward to apologise and settle the case amicably.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.