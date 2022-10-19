Man Sells 3D2N MBS Staycay For S$750 After Breakup, Says He Can’t Stay Alone

Man Sells 3D2N MBS Staycay After Breakup With Girlfriend

Even the most well-thought-out plans can go awry at the last minute, especially when events take unexpected turns.

A man in Singapore was recently left in search of a buyer for his three-days-two-night stay at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) after a breakup with his girlfriend.

Pointing out that he couldn’t possibly go for the staycation alone, the man listed the MBS stay on Facebook, hoping he would fare better when dealing with Lady Luck instead of Cupid.

Fortunately for him, a family from Thailand eventually bought over the hotel stay.

Man decides to sell MBS staycay after breakup with girlfriend

On Sunday (16 Oct), a certain Mr Wong took to Facebook to share about the awkward predicament he was in due to his recent breakup.

According to him, he had initially come up with a “wonderful and romantic plan” for his girlfriend.

However, due to some undisclosed circumstances, his girlfriend became his ex — as the couple ended their relationship.

Sharing that he was extremely devastated, Mr Wong said he had nobody to go on the staycation with and decided that he should let a “happy and loving couple” take over the room booking instead.

Decided to sell staycation for S$750

In his post, Mr Wong shared that he was letting go of the three-day-two-night stay – from 18 to 20 Oct – at MBS’ Premier Room for S$750.

An attached screenshot of the booking site apparently shows that the room costs at least S$699 per night, substantially higher than the price offered by Mr Wong.

He further claimed that the prospective buyer may choose to “dabao” their flings, KTV girls, and even Friends with Benefits (FWBs) to the room, promising them that he would remain tight-lipped.

Apart from the competitive price, he also attached other pictures showing the room adorned with romantic decorations — sources of inspiration he initially bookmarked for the staycay.

At the time of this article, Mr Wong has reportedly sold the room to a family from Thailand.

Hope the OP heals from his heartbreak

Though the turn of events must have been devastating for Mr Wong, we’re glad that he decided to make something good out of it by helping another couple have a good holiday at an attractive price.

We hope that he will eventually heal from his heartbreak and find happiness in his own way.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.