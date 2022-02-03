Marina Bay Sands Undergoing Renovation & Expansion

Home to world-class celebrity restaurants and the largest nightclub in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands has become an iconic tourism destination.

In 2019, parent company Las Vegas Sands announced ambitious expansion plans for the luxurious integrated resort, with developments such as a 4th tower and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena underway.

Although the expansion was initially slated for completion in 2025, we now have a new deadline—2026.

Here’s what media outlets are reporting of Las Vegas Sands’ 2021 Q4 results briefing last Wednesday (26 Jan).

Completion of Marina Bay Sands expansion initially set for 2025

According to The Straits Times (ST), there were initial concerns that renovation projects for MBS – as well as Resorts World Sentosa – might face delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted the construction industry.

Rob Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, now said the projects have been progressing well and are on track for completion in 2026.

Separately, the MBS hotel will also be undergoing a S$1.35 billion (US$1 billion) renovation.

Construction is reportedly “moving at a very good pace”, and renovation works are expected to be done in 2 years.

Mr Goldstein also expressed his hopes for the tourism industry to revive once more Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) are launched, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He said there was hope for a “big bounce” in Singapore, now that important source markets for tourists are opening.

S$4.5 billion expansion plans for MBS & RWS announced in 2019

In 2019, Las Vegas Sands announced that they had entered an agreement with the Singapore government to expand MBS.

The S$4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) project will see the construction of a 4th hotel tower, featuring 1,000 new luxury suites, an entertainment arena, a sky roof with a swimming pool and a signature restaurant.

The goal of these developments was to grow the overall tourism industry in Singapore, create job opportunities, and support local companies that may benefit from higher tourist arrivals.

On the other hand, Resorts World Sentosa would also see 2 new attractions at Universal Studios Singapore, i.e. Minion Park and Super Nintendo World.

Visitors can also expect an expanded aquarium, a new waterfront lifestyle complex, and 2 new hotels.

Exciting expansions in store

As the pandemic has put many of our lives at a standstill, it is thrilling to hear about these new developments that will come our way.

We look forward to the completion of these projects so that we can experience them ourselves.

