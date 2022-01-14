Mario Kart Launches S’pore Tour Race Course On 12 Jan

Avid Mario Kart fans would have seen the game through its many phases — from fighting over seats at arcades to conquering races on their smartphones.

Having explored countless versions of the game already, Singaporean fans are in for an extra special treat. On 12 Jan, Nintendo launched its first Southeast Asia race track depicting our very own home city in a heart-racing gaming experience.

Named Singapore Speedway, the rendition features a Merlion kart and Singapore’s famous skyline which players may recognise while whizzing by.

Mario Kart lets players race on a Merlion Kart past Singapore Flyer

Much like the Formula 1 (F1) night race, players will drive by familiar sights like the Esplanade with its thorny façade.

Source

Cultural districts like Chinatown make an appearance too, evident in this temple lighting up against the night sky.

Source

Look out for the iconic MBS and ArtScience Museum at the exact geographic locations you’d spot them in when you pass by them in the real world.

Source

The Singaporean twist isn’t just in the surroundings as players can drive the Roaring Racer, a one-of-a-kind Merlion-themed kart.

3 different courses including Infinity Pool as starting point

Singapore Tour offers 3 varying tracks, which will give players a chance to race around backwards with speed boosts.

Source

Since it’s the characters’ first time in Singapore, you’ll get to see Luigi in vacation mode, donning a bright green Mushroom shirt and carrying a matching luggage bag.

Source

Groovy music combining classic and modern Mario Kart soundtracks complete the experience, to help you fully immerse yourself in the new yet strangely familiar world.

Available only till 25 Jan

For fans who are already looking forward to trying this track already, note that you shouldn’t wait too long.

Nintendo will only make it available till 25 Jan, so hurry and check out the event while you still can.

You can download it on the Apple Store or Google Play Store, so you can race around a virtual Singapore town anytime, anywhere.

Make sure you have a Nintendo account before you attempt the races.

Speed with your friends around Singapore

While getting an actual licence to drive in Singapore may be a difficult feat for some of us, we can experience the feel of cruising through the city via other means.

Thankfully, games like this Mario Kart Singapore Tour version exist to give us that unique opportunity.

Jio your friends for races, and see who’s the master of the Singapore circuit.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nintendo Mobile on YouTube.