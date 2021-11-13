McDonald’s Launching Big Mac & French Fries Jenga Sets In November

You can start throwing your diet plans out the window and watch it all tumble down with this latest promotion from McDonald’s.

The Golden Arches will be releasing 2 exclusive Jenga sets that take inspiration from Big Mac and french fries. The colour-blocked sets will be available when you order your meals via McDelivery, starting 16 Nov.

Perfect for game nights, these Jenga sets will come with any purchase of the 5 Jenga set bundles that McDonald’s is offering during this promotion.

Jenga sets designed after McDonald’s classics

Available in 2 versions – burger and fries – the burger Jenga set will be made available first from 5pm on 16 Nov.

Decked out in 5 colours representing a set of buns, meat patty, sauce, cheese, and lettuce, the Jenga set will be equally thrilling and appetising.

On the other hand, the fries Jenga set is simple but strikingly brandished in red and yellow. The instantly recognisable fries Jenga set will be available from 23 Nov, at 5 pm.

Jenga sets only available through McDelivery

To get your hands on these Jenga sets, you’d have to purchase any of 5 exclusive McDonald’s bundles during the promotion period.

These sets include:

2-piece Chicken McCrispy Extra Value Meal ($9+)

6-piece Chicken McCrispy Value Bundle ($29.10+)

Family Meal with Cheeseburger ($22.70+)

Family Meal with Chicken McNuggets ($22.70+)

Family Breakfast Bundle ($20+)

Do note that McDonald’s has not specified the amount of stock available for these sets so it’d be wise to snap them up ASAP.

You don’t even have to rush out to your closest McDonald’s outlet to test this theory out as these Jenga sets will only be available exclusively through McDelivery.

Perfect reasons for a game night at home

While going out for meals is something we all miss, McDonald’s is giving us 2 reasons to call for a game night at home while digging into our favourite fast food.

What do you think about these Jenga sets and are you planning to grab one when they launch? Let us know in the comments section below.

