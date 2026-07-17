9 arrested at migrant workers’ dorm in Jurong for drug-related offences, among 100 nabbed in islandwide raids

Cannabis found during CNB anti-drug raids at migrant workers’ dorm in Jurong

Nine Bangladeshi men have been arrested after the authorities conducted an anti-drug raid at a migrant workers’ dormitory in Jurong.

They were among 100 people arrested in raids across Singapore that took place over six days this month, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday (17 July).

Migrant workers’ dorm raid also joined by MOM, S’pore Customs & HSA

The raid at the dorm in Jurong took place on Thursday (16 July), when CNB led a joint enforcement operation against drug abuse and trafficking, as well as other criminal and illicit activities.

It also involved officers from the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority, and was part of sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities, CNB said.

A CNB photo showed officers searching a locker belonging to a suspected drug offender at the dorm.

3 out of 9 men arrested suspected of trafficking & consumption

Eventually, nine Bangladeshi men, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested for drug-related offences.

Three of them are suspected of drug trafficking and drug consumption.

About 15g of cannabis was also seized during the operation.

S’porean arrested, large amount of cannabis found in his home

Earlier on Tuesday (14 July), a 28-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

CNB searched his motorcycle, which was parked in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13.

They also searched his residential unit in the vicinity of Segar Road, which is in Bukit Panjang.

About 689g of cannabis, 9g of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia were ultimately seized from his home.

More than S$34K worth of drugs seized

CNB’s latest islandwide anti-drug raids took place from 12 July to 17 July, and ensnared 100 suspected drug offenders.

Some estates covered were Boon Lay, Ghim Moh, Jurong, Kallang, Tampines, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

The items seized included:

about 859g of cannabis

120g of heroin

85g of ‘Ice’

3g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

two Erimin-5 tablets

S$252.75 in cash

The cannabis, heroin and ‘Ice’ could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week, CNB said.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth more than S$34,000.

Mandatory death penalty for trafficking over 500g of cannabis

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

According to CNB, trafficking a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

In particular, the mandatory death penalty may be imposed on those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

Also read: 7 migrant workers arrested for drug-related offences during raids at 3 S’pore dorms

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Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.