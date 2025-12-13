7 migrant workers arrested for drug-related offences during raids at 3 S’pore dorms

Migrant workers arrested during raids at dorms in Jurong West, Seletar & Choa Chu Kang

Seven migrant workers have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences after raids at three dormitories across Singapore.

They were located in Jurong West, Seletar and Choa Chu Kang, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (13 Dec).

Migrant workers nabbed during joint raids at dorms from 8-11 Dec

The arrests took place over four days, from 8 Dec to 11 Dec, on three separate operations, CNB said.

Besides CNB, the enforcement operations also involved the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Customs.

They were part of “sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities”, including drug offences and other crimes, CNB added.

25-year-old Bangladeshi arrested in Jurong West

The first raid took place in the evening of 8 Dec.

CNB officers raided a dorm located in the vicinity of Jurong West.

There, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested for suspected drug consumption offences.

2 Bangladeshis arrested at Seletar dorm

Two more Bangladeshis were arrested on 9 Dec at a dorm in the vicinity of Seletar.

One of them, aged 23, is suspected of drug consumption offences, while the other is aged 29 and suspected of drug trafficking offences.

During a search of the dorm, a small amount of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the 29-year-old and his living area.

4 Bangladeshis arrested at Choa Chu Kang dorm

Finally, four Bangladeshis aged between 20 and 40 were arrested on 11 Dec.

All of the men are suspected of drug-related offences.

They were nabbed during an operation at a dorm in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang that evening.

A small amount of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were seized from one of the suspects, who is aged 24.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

16 migrant workers nabbed during previous raids at dorms

The latest raid came after 12 foreign men were arrested from 27 Nov to 28 Nov after a raid at a dorm in the vicinity of Woodlands.

Before that, four foreign men were arrested on 22 Oct during an earlier raid at a migrant workers’ residential lodging in Woodlands.

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

CNB to take action against drug activities no matter where they occur

Superintendent (Supt) Lim Wee Beng said drugs have “no place” in Singapore, with those involved in drug activities bearing “the full force of the law”.

Thus, CNB will take “decisive action” against drug activities, regardless of whether they occur in our communities, workplaces, or residential premises.

Supt Lim, who is Deputy Director of CNB’s Enforcement Division, pledged to continue to work with law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt, and prevent drug-related threats, maintaining:

We remain committed to protect the safety and well-being of all, including our migrant workers.

He also thanked officers from SPF, MOM, HSA, ICA and Singapore Customs for their “invaluable support” throughout the operations.

