12 migrant workers arrested for drug-related offences after raid at dorm in Woodlands

12 migrant workers have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences after a raid at a dorm in Woodlands.

One of them is suspected of drug trafficking and drug consumption, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday (28 Nov).

The arrests took place over two days, from 27 Nov to 28 Nov, at a foreign workers’ dormitory in the vicinity of Woodlands, CNB said.

That was when CNB led an enforcement operation that also involved the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

It was part of “sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities”, including drug offences and crime, CNB added.

Arrested migrant workers aged from 23-40

The 12 migrant workers nabbed comprised 11 Bangladeshis and one Myanmar national, aged between 23 and 40 years old.

A photo showed some of the suspects handcuffed and sitting in a row on the floor.

Their belongings, including their phones, were in sealed bags in front of them.

One of the Bangladeshis, aged 34, is suspected of drug trafficking and drug consumption offences, CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

4 arrested after Woodlands dorm raided on 22 Oct

The latest raid came after four foreign men were arrested on 22 Oct after CNB raided a migrant worker residential lodging in Woodlands.

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

CNB enforcement geared towards early detection

Superintendent Xanthus Tong said drug abuse and trafficking, as well as other criminal and illicit activities, will “not be tolerated”.

Those involved will be “dealt with accordingly” — hence the recent operation, which was part of law enforcement efforts against these offences, he added.

Supt Tong, who is Deputy Commanding Officer of CNB’s Enforcement J Division, noted that CNB’s enforcement efforts are geared towards early detection and intervention, which allows any risks to be addressed quickly.

This will prevent the harmful and addictive nature of drugs from spreading, he maintained, adding:

CNB remains committed in upholding our drug laws and safeguarding the community, including our migrant workers.

He also thanked officers from SPF, MOM, HSA and ICA for their support throughout the operation.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.