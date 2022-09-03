M’sian Soldier Embraces Military Dog After Their Last March Together At National Day Parade

Malaysian Soldier In Uniform & Face Camo Holds Military Dog Lovingly

The bonds between humans and dogs are special, even if they’re forged over the course of work.

Recently, a Malaysian soldier’s special relationship with his service dog went viral after the pair were seen cuddling up after the Merdeka Parade celebrations.

Turns out, the soldier will be leaving the military service soon and as such, will be parting ways with the canine that has been his companion through many life challenges.

Malaysian soldier holds military dog in loving embrace

Pictures of the soldier and his beloved dog first emerged on the Facebook page ‘Panggilan Pertiwi’. The page, however, appears to be unavailable at the time of writing.

In one of the pictures, a man wearing the Malaysian army uniform and with face camouflage embraces a dog with a khaki harness around its body.

Another picture shows the dog lying affectionately on the soldier’s lap while the latter rubs the canine’s neck.

Soldier says they will be parting ways soon

Soon after the photos appeared online, a Facebook user by the name of Micro Junior commented on the post, expressing his gratitude for the feature.

Turns out, Micro is none other than the soldier in the photos.

Introducing the dog as Loki, he shared that the canine is his “true friend” who has “faced the minefields of life” with him over the years.

Sadly, they will be parting ways soon.

Hope dog will get a caring new handler

As Micro’s service with the army is coming to an end, this will be the last time they participate in the Merdeka Parade together. Loki will subsequently be getting a new handler.

Although Micro and Loki crossed paths due to their military duties, it’s clear that the strong bond they share goes beyond their work commitments.

Hopefully, this bond will last, even as Loki finds a new partner. We hope too, that Loki’s new handler will treat him with as much love as Micro has.

