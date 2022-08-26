Army Tank Breaks Down On Kuala Lumpur Road & Causes Congestion, Later Towed Away

Tank Breaks Down On Kuala Lumpur Road On 26 Aug Morning

Some motorists in Malaysia recently spotted an unusual sight while travelling on a road in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Turns out, an army tank intended for use at the country’s national day parade rehearsal had broken down, causing a traffic jam.

The tank was eventually towed away shortly before noon today (26 Aug).

Tank breaks down on Kuala Lumpur road, blocking middle lane

On Friday (26 Aug) morning, Kuala Lumpur Command & Control Centre (KLCCC) posted a picture showing a camouflaged tank in a stationary position in the third lane of the road.

In their accompanying caption, the KLCCC stated that there was an obstruction in the centre lane.

The incident reportedly took place along a slip road near Carcosa toward KL. Judging from the timestamp in the picture, the incident took place at about 10.27am.

According to Astro Radio Traffic, the stationary tank caused some congestion along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim.

Thankfully, KLCCC later shared in a follow-up tweet at 10.50am that “rangers” had arrived at the scene.

They confirmed in another tweet 30 minutes later that the tank had been towed to a safe location, putting an end to the hoo-ha.

Tank was for national day parade rehearsal

In response to The Star‘s queries, a KL City Hall (DBKL) spokesperson said the tank had been part of the Merdeka or national day parade rehearsal that same morning.

The military vehicle broke down abruptly on the slip road, leaving traffic at a standstill.

DBKL officers arrived at the scene to assess the situation following the incident.

The Malaysian Armed Forces similarly received an alert regarding the situation.

Fortunately, after the tank’s successful removal, traffic was reportedly able to resume smoothly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @KLCCC_DBKL on Twitter.