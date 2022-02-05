MINDEF’s 7-Episode Web Series Follows 5 Female Enlistees Through BMT

Jack Neo’s latest movie “Ah Girls Go Army” has stormed the cineplexes in Singapore in Malaysia, despite mixed reviews.

Considering the success of the movie, one might be tempted to declare Jack Neo a genius for his idea of making a movie based on ladies doing Basic Military Training (BMT).

However, some Singaporeans may not know that he’s not the 1st person to produce a show about this.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has reminded us that they showed us the “real” women’s BMT years before.

Source

That was in their 2015 web series that gave us a peek into the journey of actual female enlistees.

MINDEF series is ‘the real deal’

In a Facebook post on Friday (4 Feb), MINDEF asked netizens whether they knew what women’s BMT was like.

Source

They then urged us to watch “the real deal”: their web series titled “Into the Fray – The Making of a Female Soldier”

The ministry stopped short of mentioning anything about “Ah Girls Go Army”, but the timing was just too uncannily coincidental.

Web series released in 2015

For the uninitiated, “Into the Fray” is a 7-episode web series released by MINDEF in 2015 – years before “Ah Girls Go Army”.

The show followed 5 women who were among the latest batch to have enlisted with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Source

Like men, they went through several rites of passage, including saying goodbye to their family members.

Source

The ladies are also put through intense physical exercises.

Source

For the doubters, these exercises cause pain and injury just like they do for the men.

Source

They also get to experience the adventure of going on route marches in the dark of night.

Source

And dolling themselves up with camo paint.

Source

All that adds to the experience of true combat.

Source

That includes manual labour like digging trenches.

Source

Like the guys, sometimes they may wonder whether it’s all worth it.

Source

However, when the Passing Out Parade (POP) day finally comes, the sense of achievement is immense.

Source

Watch “Into The Fray” on YouTube here.

‘Ah Girls Go Army’ has made $1.3M

As for “Ah Girls Go Army”, it’s definitely proven to be a runaway success.

Jack Neo posted on Facebook on Friday (4 Feb) that the movie had made $1.3 million in Singapore since it was released in theatres.

Source

It opened on 1 Feb – the 1st day of Chinese New Year – in Singapore and Malaysia.

In Malaysia, the figures aren’t bad either with Jack Neo posting on Sat (5 Feb) that the movie had crossed the $1 million mark.

Source

Space for both entertainment & docus

Whatever your views on “Ah Girls Go Army”, it’s certain that a lot of people have watched the movie.

However, it’s obviously not pretending to be a real-life reflection of what our ladies go through in BMT. So those who prefer “the real deal” should watch “Into The Fray” instead.

Ultimately, there’s space for entertainment as well as true-to-life documentaries in Singapore, so let’s enjoy them both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from MINDEF on Facebook and YouTube.