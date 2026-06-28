50-year-old man found dead in Coney Island after going missing for more than 1 day

Body of man who went missing from Punggol retrieved from waters off Coney Island

A 50-year-old man who went missing from Punggol has been found dead, more than one day later.

Mr Tony Hou Wen Li was found in the waters off Coney Island on Wednesday (24 June) morning and pronounced dead at the scene, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Missing man was last seen on 23 June

SPF had appealed for information on his whereabouts on Tuesday (23 June).

It said that Mr Hou was last seen at about 5.20am on the same day, in the vicinity of Block 178 Edgefield Plains.

He was wearing a dark-coloured shirt and shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information was requested to contact the police via its hotline or submit information online.

Police vehicles seen on Coney Island

On Wednesday morning, a netizen posted a photo on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

It depicted a number of police vehicles parked close to the shore on Coney Island.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.50am on 24 June.

The body of a 50-year-old man was subsequently retrieved from the waters off Coney Island.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.20am, told MS News that he was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Elderly man with dementia found dead in Marina East, had gone missing for 2 days

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Complaint Singapore on Facebook.