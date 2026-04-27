Elderly man with dementia found dead in Marina East, had gone missing for 2 days

Elderly man who went missing from Bedok home found dead in Marina East Drive

An elderly man with dementia who went missing from his home in Bedok was found dead in Marina East two days later.

Mr Foo Gee Guan, 70, was found lying motionless on Sunday (26 April) morning and pronounced dead at the scene, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Elderly man last seen on 24 April

SPF had appealed for information on his whereabouts on 24 April.

It said that Mr Foo was last seen at about 3.20am on the same day, in the vicinity of Block 51 New Upper Changi Road.

Anyone with information was requested to contact the police via its hotline or submit information online.

Dementia S’pore appeals to public over missing man

In a Facebook post on 25 April, Dementia Singapore also appealed to the public to help look out for Mr Foo.

It said the 1.7m-tall elderly man was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts with slippers.

He usually frequented the Tanah Merah and Bedok areas, it added.

According to his family, Mr Foo suffered from dementia and high blood pressure, reported Lianhe Zaobao, citing Shin Min Daily News.

He had left the house without his medicine, wallet or water bottle, they said.

Missing man found dead at Marina East Drive

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 10.35am on 26 April.

A 70-year-old man was found motionless at Marina East Drive, and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to Google Maps, the quiet road is about 10km away from his home.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Elderly man with dementia found dead in Pang Sua Park, had gone missing for 2 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.