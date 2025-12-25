Elderly man with dementia found dead in Pang Sua Park, had gone missing for 2 days

Elderly man who went missing from Bukit Panjang home found dead in Pang Sua Park

An elderly man with dementia who went missing from his home in Bukit Panjang was found dead in nearby Pang Sua Park two days later.

Mr Chan Tuck Chew, 74, was found lying motionless on Tuesday (23 Dec) and pronounced dead at the scene, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Elderly man last seen on 21 Dec

SPF had appealed for information on his whereabouts the day before.

It said that Mr Chan was last seen at about 4am on Sunday (21 Dec), in the vicinity of Block 505 Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang.

Anyone with information was requested to contact the police via its hotline or submit information online.

Police cordon off part of Pang Sua Park, blue tent seen

However, a reader told Shin Min Daily News that several police cars were seen at Pang Sua Park at about 12 noon on Tuesday.

Reporters then observed that part of the park had been cordoned off, and a blue tent had been set up.

Family members arrived at about 2pm to identify the body, with a woman seen breaking down in tears.

The body was subsequently removed by a hearse at 3pm.

Elderly man went missing from home

Mr Chan’s 30-year-old son told the Chinese daily that his father suffered from dementia.

His mother would usually put away their house keys before going to bed, but forgot to do so on the night his father disappeared.

She discovered him gone when she woke up, and made a police report after waiting for several hours for him to return home.

As they did not think he had gone far, they searched in the park several times but did not find him.

Wife approaches police after body found in Pang Sua Park

On Tuesday morning, his mother saw several police officers at the park, the younger Mr Chan said.

When police told her that a body had been found, she handed her identity card and personal information to them.

They then confirmed the bad news that the body was indeed Mr Chan’s.

He was found lying on a small slope next to a fitness corner, only 200m or 300m away from home.

On him were some personal belongings such as a wallet and a tag with his wife’s personal information.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said officers were following up on a case when they spotted a 74-year-old man lying motionless in the vicinity of Pang Sua Park at about 11.40am on Tuesday.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

