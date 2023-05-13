M’sian Man Sues Blackpink KL Concert Organisers For Up To S$300K Over Missing Seat

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

M’sian Lawyer Says He Stood Or Sat On Stairs Due To Missing Seat At Blackpink KL Concert

K-pop group Blackpink are finally performing in Singapore this weekend, and fans here are understandably pumped to see their idols in person.

When they performed in Malaysia in March, however, at least one fan said he had a negative experience.

That’s because his seat was apparently missing.

He is now suing the organisers for up to S$300,000 (RM1 million).

Man finds seat missing at 4 Mar Blackpink KL concert

In a Twitter post on 5 Mar, Mr Nas Rahman shared his experience of attending Blackpink’s “Born Pink” World Tour the previous night.

He said his ticket was for Section 207, Row G and Seat 37 of Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil Stadium.

However, he found that the last seat of that row was numbered 36, and No. 37 was nowhere in sight.

He ended up spending an uncomfortable night standing at the entrance or sitting on the stairs to watch the show, which was roughly two hours long.

In a reply to his post, he elaborated that he went to the concert with his wife, who fortunately had a seat.

Lawyer sends Letter of Demand to organisers

On 6 Mar, Mr Nas, who according to his Twitter bio is a lawyer with his own firm, updated netizens that he’d taken initial legal action.

In his tweet, he said he’d sent a Letter of Demand to Live Nation Malaysia and Go Live, the organisers of the concert.

He wanted a refund of the ticket price and some compensation, he added.

On 14 Mar, he tweeted that he’d been contacted by the organisers and they said that they would answer his Claim Notice.

Lawsuit filed against organisers

Almost two months later on 10 May, Mr Nas again tweeted an update on the case.

He said he’d filed a lawsuit against the organisers at the KL Session Court.

The court is for civil claims of between S$30,000 (RM100,000) and S$300,000 (RM1 million).

This step was taken after he failed to reach an agreement with the organisers after a series of negotiations, he added.

Lawyer doesn’t want it to happen to others

In a TikTok video posted on the same day, Mr Nas explained why he’d decided to sue the organisers.

He believes he had to take action “not because of money”, he said.

It’s because he didn’t want what happened to him to happen to others, he maintained, adding,

If I allow this issue to slide, it may happen to others in the future.

In fact, it doesn’t matter if he wins or loses, he intimated.

He just hopes to make concert organisers realise that their responsibilities are to their customers.

The case will now be left to the courts and he’ll refrain from revealing any more information.

Missing seat one of many gripes over Blackpink concert

It seems Mr Nas may have been lucky that he at least could enter the venue.

A man who was at the stadium but not attending the concert tweeted that he bumped into a friend there who was going for the concert. However, the woman ended up giving up her ticket to her sister, whose own ticket “couldn’t be used”.

Another netizen claimed his friend couldn’t enter the concert after his ticket was scanned thrice, as they said it had already been used. However, his seat ended up being empty the entire time.

Even a concertgoer who managed to get in and found the seat they paid for was faced with another problem: They were forced to watch Blackpink from behind a metal fence.

Raging that it wasn’t marked as a “Restricted View” seat, they said they paid S$150 (RM500) just to be blocked.

