Mobile Crane Catches Fire Along West Coast Highway, Front Of Vehicle Engulfed In Flames

Fire Involving Mobile Crane Breaks Out Along West Coast Highway

A mobile crane caught fire along West Coast Highway on the morning of Tuesday (5 Sep).

Social media footage of the incident showed the extent of the blaze, which was so large it consumed the entire front of the vehicle.

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were present at the scene and subsequently managed to put out the fire.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

Large fire consumes the entire front part of the mobile crane

Footage of the blaze made its way on social media, with one TikTok video showing the extent of the damage.

The harrowing footage seems to have been taken by someone in the passenger seat of a lorry that was passing by the yellow crane.

Even from afar, one can already spot the raging embers. Thick black smoke was also billowing out from the flames.

As the camera got closer, it became clear that the fire had consumed the entire front part of the vehicle. It was so bad that the driver’s seat was basically unrecognisable.

Firefighting operation takes up 2 whole lanes of the road

Thankfully, firefighters from the SCDF arrived to deal with the blaze soon enough.

Another Facebook video showed them in the process of putting out the fire with hoses from a firetruck.

The blaze as well as the firefighting operation took up two whole lanes of the road. There was only one lane open for traffic to slowly filter past.

Not only that, but the firetruck also took up a lane in the opposite road.

Per the video, it took firefighters several minutes to get the flames under control. By the time they were done, white powder presumably from dampening down efforts blanketed the road.

No reported injuries, investigations into cause of fire ongoing

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed that they received an alert about a fire near 71 West Coast Highway on Tuesday (5 Sep), at around 7.30am.

The fire involved a crane truck, and firefighters put out the blaze using a water jet.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said SCDF.

