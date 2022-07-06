S’pore Reports 1st Local Monkeypox Case, 45-Year-Old Man Currently In Stable Condition

Singapore Reports First Local Monkeypox Case On 6 Jul

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported an imported case of monkeypox — a 42-year-old British national who works as a flight attendant.

Though Singapore has not reported any new cases since then, the virus has been spreading all over the world.

On Wednesday (6 Jul), Singapore reported its first local case of monkeypox — the patient is a 45-year-old man.

The man is warded in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and is currently in stable condition.

45-year-old is Singapore’s first local monkeypox case

In a press release on Wednesday (6 Jul) night, MOH announced Singapore’s first local case of monkeypox, involving a 45-year-old Malaysian man living in Singapore.

He has no links to the earlier imported case reported on 21 Jun.

The man started having symptoms on 30 Jun in the form of lesions on his lower abdomen.

Two days later, on Saturday (2 Jul), the man started experiencing fatigue and had swollen lymph nodes.

On 4 Jul, the man developed flu-like symptoms, such as fever and sore throat, and sought medical attention.

After testing negative for other possible medical conditions, he was conveyed to NCID on Wednesday (6 Jul), where he was isolated for further assessment.

The man tested positive for monkeypox later on the same day.

He is currently warded at NCID and is in a stable condition.

3 close contacts quarantined

MOH reports that three close contacts have been identified thus far — two housemates and a “social contact”.

All three will be quarantined for three weeks from the day they last had contact with the patient. Contact tracing is currently ongoing.

MOH also shared that they’re monitoring the monkeypox situation closely and will calibrate the corresponding measures as needed.

They urged members of the public to exercise personal responsibility by maintaining good hygiene and keeping a close eye on their health.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from iStock and Google Maps.