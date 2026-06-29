‘Our family is not ignoring what happened’: Mother in Australia turns in son who threw 12-year-old into lake

Mother in Australia turns in son who threw 12-year-old who could not swim into lake

A mother in Australia chose to hold her son accountable for his actions by taking him to the police.

This occurred after footage surfaced depicting the young man throwing a 12-year-old into a lake.

She is distraught by her son’s actions, but hopes that he will become a better person through this, news.com.au reports.

Bully throws 12-year-old into lake

In the footage originally circulated on TikTok, two older teens held a smaller boy as a crowd watched on.

The 12-year-old pleaded with the teens not to throw him in the lake, as he could not swim.

Despite his protests, the teen eventually threw his victim into the lake after being goaded on by several others.

The young boy fell into the lake with a loud splash as the bullies mockingly laughed on.

Police confirmed that they were aware of the incident that took place in Forest Lake Amphitheatre in Brisbane on 25 June.

They confirmed that they are investigating the incident and were in contact with the boys depicted in the video.

Mum anonymously posts update

As the incident went viral, the mum of one of the teens posted anonymously to address the situation. She said she took her son to the police station so that he could accept responsibility for his actions.

“My son is facing consequences at home, and we are fully prepared for any further consequences that come through the school or the legal process,” she said. “Accountability is important, and we are not trying to avoid it.”

The post also said that her son had been suspended from the school following the incident.

She apologised to the victim and his family for the turmoil her son had caused, and added that she did not expect forgiveness.

“My hope is simply that, over time, my son learns from this, takes responsibility, and becomes a better person because of it,” she said.

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Featured image adapted from 10 News on YouTube.