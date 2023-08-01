Motorcycle With Thin Tyres & Extended Swingarms Spotted In S’pore, Modifications Reportedly Safety Hazards

Modified Motorcycle Has Thin Tyres & Extended Swingarms

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has always kept a close eye on illegally-modified vehicles on the roads and for good reason.

While some modifications may enhance the vehicle’s appearance, they may come at the expense of the motorist’s safety.

Recently, a modified bike with visibly thin wheels and extended swingarms was spotted in Singapore.

Several netizens have since pointed out that the modifications are safety hazards which can lead to serious accidents.

Modified motorcycle has thin tyres & exposed chains

Last Saturday (29 July), SG Road Vigilante posted a photo showing what they claimed to be a modified motorcycle with probation triangle plates.

The most obvious alteration is arguably the narrow tyres that closely resemble bicycle wheels.

Thin strips of metal on each side of the bike also appear to connect the rear wheel to the bottom part of the motorcycle frame. According to SG Road Vigilante, these are extended swingarms.

Keen-eyed folks might even notice the absence of a chain guard, meaning that the chains connecting to the rear wheels are exposed.

Others pointed out that the motorcycle was missing its rear brakes.

Illegal modifications are ‘accidents waiting to happen’

Earlier in January, The Straits Times (ST) reported that there have been more sightings of small motorcycles below 200cc with such illegal modifications.

According to some experts ST spoke with, swingarms are typically made of soft aluminium and may break if the pillion is too heavy.

Thin tyres can also be a safety hazard as they have less traction on wet surfaces.

Another expert even said that such modifications are “accidents waiting to happen”. He thus hopes that workshops would do their part to discourage riders from making such alterations.

