Rider Of Johor-Registered Motorcycle Passes Away Along Tuas Second Link On 5 Apr

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcycle Rider Meets Fatal Accident Along Tuas Second Link On 5 Apr Night

The rider of a Johor-registered motorcycle met his demise on Wednesday (5 Apr) while travelling along Tuas Second Link.

Netizens spread the word about the accident online and managed to get in touch with his family.

Commuters who happened to be in the vicinity claimed that the victim had lost control of his motorbike after running over a piece of metal on the road.

Towing company appeals for information about rider’s family

On Wednesday (5 Apr) night, Sin Mah Bike Towing, a motorcycle towing company, took to Facebook to appeal for the family members of the deceased.

The fatal accident reportedly took place at about 10.15pm along Tuas Second Link.

Pictures of the incident show a number of motorcyclists gathering at the scene, surrounding the victim.

A piece of white cloth with red stains — presumably blood — covered up his body.

Malaysian police and paramedics were also present at the scene of the accident.

Rider allegedly ran over piece of metal

While information regarding the incident remains scarce, some netizens claimed that the deceased rider had run over a piece of metal on the road.

Where the metal came from is unclear, but some suggested that it could have dropped from a lorry plying the road.

The towing company provided an update on Thursday (6 Apr) morning, sharing that they had managed to get in touch with the rider’s family.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the rider’s loved ones. May they find the strength to overcome the devastating loss.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.