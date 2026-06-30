8 motorists charged with speeding offences and driving heavy vehicles without speed limiters

Eight heavy vehicle drivers caught speeding to face court, risk jail and driving ban

Eight motorists will be charged in court on Tuesday (30 June) after they were allegedly caught speeding while driving heavy vehicles.

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release, the speeding offences occurred between Dec 2025 and March 2026.

Motorists, aged between 32 and 53, exceeded the imposed speed limits while driving heavy vehicles that were not fitted with speed limiters.

Bus driver allegedly clocked 81km/h despite 60km/h speed limit

Among the cases, a 43-year-old man was allegedly driving a bus along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) at 81km/h on 9 Dec 2025. The bus had an imposed speed limit of 60km/h.

In another case, a 39-year-old bus driver was allegedly travelling at 74km/h along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on 11 Feb 2026.

The remaining six cases involved buses, trucks and a prime mover, including:

41-year-old man driving a prime mover at 65km/h along Bartley Road East, where the vehicle’s speed limit was 50km/h.

35-year-old truck driver travelling at 78km/h on the PIE towards Tuas.

32-year-old bus driver travelling at 76km/h on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands.

45-year-old bus driver travelling at 76km/h on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the PIE.

53-year-old truck driver travelling at 75km/h on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) towards the BKE.

41-year-old truck driver travelling at 73km/h on the PIE towards the ECP.

All except the prime mover had imposed speed limits of 60km/h.

Drivers face fine, jail and possible driving disqualification

The eight motorists will be charged under Section 63(4), read with Section 63(1), of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Those convicted of speeding may face a fine of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ jail, or both.

Repeat offenders face harsher penalties of up to S$2,000 in fines, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Speeding heavy vehicles pose greater danger

SPF stated that it will not tolerate speeding, particularly among heavy vehicle drivers.

When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident.

Heavy vehicles with a Maximum Laden Weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000kg are already required by law to be fitted with functioning speed limiters.

Heavy vehicles caught exceeding their regulated speed limits may also be required to undergo inspections.

Failure to produce a vehicle for inspection is an offence punishable by a fine of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ jail, or both.

More lorries to require speed limiters

SPF also reminded companies and lorry owners that speed limiters will progressively become mandatory for lorries with an MLW between 3,501kg and 12,000kg.

According to the new regulations, newer models of lorries that are between 5,001kg and 12,000kg should follow the new speed limiter requirements by 1 January 2027, with smaller models between 3,501 and 5,000kg given until 1 July 2027.

The police said: “With everyone’s understanding and cooperation in sharing the roads responsibly, we can create a more gracious and safer driving environment for all.”

Also Read: LTA catches over 130 errant heavy vehicles for overloading & illegal sizes during islandwide enforcement operations

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Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.