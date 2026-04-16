LTA catches over 130 errant heavy vehicles for overloading & illegal sizes during islandwide enforcement operations

Over 130 errant heavy vehicles caught by LTA after islandwide enforcement operations

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has detected more than 130 offences during recent enforcement operations targeting errant heavy vehicles.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (15 April), the authority said officers conducted multiple checks focusing on overloaded and oversized vehicles.

LTA reiterated its firm stance against operators who flout safety regulations.

Majority of offences involve overloaded vehicles

During the operations, officers caught over 130 errant heavy vehicles.

Of the offences detected, over 80 involved overloaded vehicles.

More than 50 cases involved oversized or excluded vehicles operating without the required permits.

LTA warned that overloaded vehicles can become unstable or cause goods to spill, posing safety risks to other road users.

Meanwhile, oversized vehicles may obstruct traffic or damage road infrastructure if not properly regulated.

Hence, their movements have to be regulated to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users, said LTA.

Heavy penalties for errant heavy vehicle operators

The authority said offenders may face fines of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ imprisonment, or both.

Repeat offenders could face penalties of up to double the amount.

LTA urged all operators to comply with regulations to ensure road safety and minimise disruption.

Netizens welcome enforcement but call for consistency

Many netizens welcomed the crackdown, saying such enforcement is necessary to keep roads safe. However, some noted that its effectiveness depends on regular and sustained checks.

Others highlighted concerns about vehicles continuing to operate despite unpaid fines, and called for stricter action.

Several netizens also said that road hogging had become a prevalent issue amongst heavy vehicles, and urged the authorities to take action.

Also read: LTA officers spot 308 offences, impound 100 non-compliant devices in crackdown against errant cyclists & PMD users

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Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook