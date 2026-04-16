LTA catches over 130 errant heavy vehicles for overloading & illegal sizes during islandwide enforcement operations

LTA Officers conduct enforcement operations against errant heavy vehicles

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First-time offenders face up to a S$1,000 fine and three months' jail.

By - 16 Apr 2026, 5:59 pm

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Over 130 errant heavy vehicles caught by LTA after islandwide enforcement operations

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has detected more than 130 offences during recent enforcement operations targeting errant heavy vehicles.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (15 April), the authority said officers conducted multiple checks focusing on overloaded and oversized vehicles.

LTA reiterated its firm stance against operators who flout safety regulations.

Majority of offences involve overloaded vehicles

During the operations, officers caught over 130 errant heavy vehicles.

Of the offences detected, over 80 involved overloaded vehicles.

overloaded vehicle

Source: LTA on Facebook

More than 50 cases involved oversized or excluded vehicles operating without the required permits.

LTA warned that overloaded vehicles can become unstable or cause goods to spill, posing safety risks to other road users.

Meanwhile, oversized vehicles may obstruct traffic or damage road infrastructure if not properly regulated.

oversized heavy vehicle

Source: LTA on Facebook

Hence, their movements have to be regulated to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users, said LTA.

Heavy penalties for errant heavy vehicle operators

The authority said offenders may face fines of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ imprisonment, or both.

man gets caught driving illegal heavy vehicle

Source: LTA on Facebook

Repeat offenders could face penalties of up to double the amount.

LTA urged all operators to comply with regulations to ensure road safety and minimise disruption.

Netizens welcome enforcement but call for consistency

Many netizens welcomed the crackdown, saying such enforcement is necessary to keep roads safe. However, some noted that its effectiveness depends on regular and sustained checks.

enforcement effective only if done regularly

Source: Facebook

Others highlighted concerns about vehicles continuing to operate despite unpaid fines, and called for stricter action.

impound vehicles that dont pay fines

Source: Facebook

Several netizens also said that road hogging had become a prevalent issue amongst heavy vehicles, and urged the authorities to take action.

road hogging

Source: Facebook

Also read: LTA officers spot 308 offences, impound 100 non-compliant devices in crackdown against errant cyclists & PMD users

LTA officers spot 308 offences, impound 100 non-compliant devices in crackdown against errant cyclists & PMD users

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Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook

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