LTA officers spot 308 offences, impound 100 non-compliant devices in crackdown against errant cyclists & PMD users

308 offences uncovered during LTA March operations targeting errant cyclists and PMD users

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) detected 308 offences during enforcement operations in March, targeting errant cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (15 April), LTA said its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) carried out multiple operations throughout the month.

The authority reiterated its firm stance against unsafe and non-compliant use of bicycles and PMDs.

100 non-compliant devices seized

During the crackdown, officers impounded 100 non-compliant devices.

These included “fixie” bicycles without brakes, illegally modified bicycles, and prohibited PMDs.

Photos shared by LTA showed offenders spanning a range of age groups, from youths to adults.

Enforcement to continue islandwide

LTA said enforcement efforts were focused on improving safety for all path and road users.

It added that firm action will continue to be taken against errant riders.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report unsafe or illegal behaviour involving active mobility devices.

Netizens call for stronger measures

Many netizens welcomed the enforcement efforts, with some urging LTA to sustain such operations.

Others called for stricter action against importers and sellers of illegal devices, as well as more public education on safe riding practices.

Some also suggested conducting more nighttime checks and expanding enforcement in various residential areas after working hours.

Also read: LTA uncovers 477 offences & seizes 178 devices in crackdown on errant active mobility users

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Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.