Sun Forms ‘Golden Halo’ On Mount Kinabalu Peak, Resembles A Gold Dragon Resting Amongst Clouds

‘Golden Halo’ Forms On Mount Kinabalu Peak Due To Sunlight’s Reflection

Nature occasionally gifts us with wonderous surprises in the form of beautiful sceneries. However, only those lucky enough get to catch these moments as they happen.

Thankfully, with the advancement of technology, these rare instances can be captured and shared for more to see.

On 13 June, a mountain guide had the honour of seeing a ‘golden halo’ form around one of the peaks of Mount Kinabalu.

Awed by the sight, he took to his Facebook page to share a shot of the gorgeous phenomenon.

‘Golden halo’ forms at Mount Kinabalu as sunlight hits peak

On Wednesday (13 June), mountain guide Daverond Gurading shared a stunning image from his hike on Mount Kinabalu with a client.

A glistening gold ring had formed as sunlight hit the peak of the mountain at an angle.

The ring circled the peak in such a perfect position that it looked almost photoshopped against the backdrop of the pink and blue-tinted skies.

It seems like the breathtaking view was solely the work of nature, though, as the guide reassured that he did not edit the image in any way.

In response to several comments on his post, Mr Gurading revealed that the image was taken during sunrise.

The ‘halo’ apparently formed on the peak near the mountain’s Gurkha Hut pit stop, and Mr Gurading took the shot from the mountain’s ‘Low’s Peak Summit’, which stands 4,095m above sea level.

Netizens awed by image, draw comparisons to other gold items

Unsurprisingly, netizens were thoroughly impressed by the spectacular photograph.

Many drew comparisons between the ‘golden halo’ and other gold items, such as crowns and chains.

Others quipped that it resembled a dragon, resting elegantly in all its glory.

One even referenced the legend of ‘Aki Nabalu‘, which says that there used to be a dragon on Mount Kinabalu guarding magical jewels at the mountain’s summit.

Locals also shared that it resembled the ‘Siga’, a traditional headgear worn by indigenous ethnic groups in Sabah.

A wonderful gift from nature

The astonishing view was truly a rare and magnificent gift from nature.

We’re glad Mr Gurading was able to capture the moment and share it with the world.

Be sure to look around you when you’re on the go, and perhaps you’ll be the next lucky one to witness nature bestowing her gift to us.

