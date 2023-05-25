Beautiful Iridescent Clouds Stretch Across Sky At Seletar Aerospace Park, Resemble Large Angel Wings

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Photographer Captures Stunning Images Of Rare Iridescent Clouds At Seletar Aerospace Park

Every now and then, unusual but gorgeous cloud formations grace our Singapore skies, giving us something to ooh and aah over as we go about our day.

On Thursday (25 May), a photographer shared images of a stunning sight that he spotted above Seletar Aerospace Park.

His photos show a long row of white fluff stretching across the heavens as the bright morning sun seems to form a rainbow over it.

Gorgeous clouds appear over Seletar Aerospace Park on 25 May

Facebook user Andrew Teo shared the post in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore group on Thursday (25 May).

He said he saw the “rare iridescent clouds” at about 9.45am that morning above Seletar Aerospace Park and quickly snapped some shots with his iPhone 13.

In the pictures, an unusually long and narrow cloud with a whispy jagged edge is seen spreading across the blue sky.

Below it is the sun, which casts an iridescent rainbow-coloured glow over it.

Mr Teo’s gallery lets us witness the slow progression of the sun behind the clouds.

As it moves, a cocktail of natural elements sparks an eye-catching optical phenomenon, colouring the cloud in dazzling hues.

Based on the photos and ZME Science‘s description, these appear to be cirrus clouds.

After a while, the clouds begin to lose their narrow shape and ‘fluff up’.

By the time the fiery ball of light emerges from behind, the clouds have already taken on a more smoke-like appearance.

The sight, however, is no less spectacular.

Clouds compared to angel wings

Mr Teo’s post had other users marvelling at Mother Nature’s wonderful creation.

This netizen pointed out that the clouds resemble the majestic wings of an angel, perhaps due to their shape and feathery-looking edges.

It turns out that Mr Teo wasn’t the only one who tried the take pictures of the cloud, except he was apparently more successful than others.

One person shared his own photo of what may have been the same cloud, only it seemed to be ‘splitting’.

He said that he also tried to use his iPhone to get a shot, but the cloud was moving too fast.

According to Mr Teo, he didn’t use any special camera settings and simply zoomed in and out accordingly.

A gift from Mother Nature

Photographs like these always remind us that we should remember to look up from our phones to the sky.

After all, you never know when a breathtaking sight like this might be awaiting your attention.

Did you manage to spot the same clouds around the area? Let us know in the comments.

