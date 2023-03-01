Mustafa Centre Has Oreo Popcorn At S$7.90, Get Some For Your Next Netflix Marathon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mustafa Centre Has Cookie & Candy Pop Popcorn At S$7.90 Per Bag

Snacks and munchies are a must-have whenever we’re binging shows on Netflix in the comforts of our homes.

Mustafa Centre now stocks some crunchy treats from Cookie Pop and Candy Pop for our next Netflix sesh with bae.

These unique popcorn products incorporate flavours from other popular snacks such as Oreo, Snickers and Twix, making it a tasty two-in-one treat.

Four flavours available including Oreo & Snickers

The Candy Pop and Cookie Pop popcorn series comes in four different flavours, each inspired by popular candies and snacks.

The flavours spotted at Mustafa Centre are:

Oreo

Snickers

Twix

M&M’s Minis

Each flavour comes with its own packaging in a colour that resembles the snack they’re inspired by.

The Candy Pop and Cookie Pop popcorn snacks are all going at S$7.90 a bag.

Only one size is available for purchase which is 149 grams based on its packaging.

Popular popcorn in US available at Mustafa

For those unacquainted with the brand, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop popcorn is made in the United States (US).

Based on its website, the brand stocks 20 different products in a range of sizes and flavours such as Chips Ahoy! and Sour Patch Kids.

At Mustafa Centre, however, there are currently only four flavours at the time of writing.

Here’s how you can find your way over to get your hands on these treats:



Supermarket @ Mustafa Centre

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Rd, Level 2, Mustafa Centre, Singapore 207704

Opening Hours: 9.30am – 2am (daily)

Nearest MRT: Farrer Park Station

Satisfy your midnight munchies

With Mustafa Centre open till late, those who live in the area can easily pop by for a quick visit.

Just an insider tip, look for Aisle 16 when you’re on the second level of the supermarket — there are also a few packets near Aisle 22.

Have you tried these popcorn snacks before? Let us know your reviews in the comments.

Featured image by MS News.