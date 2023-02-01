One Piece Live-Action Series Coming To Netflix In 2023, Get Ready For An Adventure With The Pirate King

One Piece Live-Action Series Will Feature East Blue Arc

From Death Note to Alice in Borderland, more and more animes are being readapted into live-action films and shows.

This year, we will get to set sail into a world of pirates and adventure as the One Piece live-action series is due to be released on Netflix.

Though little information is known about the series still, a promo poster of the show has garnered over 8.9 million views within two days.

Join Luffy in his quest to become Pirate King

The latest poster of the show is captioned “Setting Sail 2023”, featuring the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy punching his fist in the air with his silhouette against the sunset. It gives off a majestic aura, making viewers even more excited for the long-awaited series.

According to IGN Southeast Asia, the show was announced in 2017, and Netflix has been pretty coy about it since. However, Netflix uploaded a video in Jul 2022 giving fans a sneak peek into the intricate sets of the show.

While the manga spans over 1,000 chapters, IGN Southeast Asia notes that the live-action show will most likely only feature the original East Blue arc, which corresponds with the first 100 chapters of the One Piece manga.

The protagonist, Luffy, will be played by Iñaki Godoy, a Mexican actor. While all cast members have not yet been released by Netflix, the main cast will include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Dive into the world of One Piece

Given its reputation as one of the longest-running manga series, it might be pretty daunting to get started with the series.

However, there must be reasons behind the series’ longevity, and here’s a summary of the story.

The popular series is focused on the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who wishes to become the King of the Pirates and the ruler of the high seas. After consuming the Gomu Gomu Devil Fruit, Luffy’s body turned into rubber and he picked up unique fighting moves along the way.

Along with his nakamas (crewmates), Luffy hopes to find the legendary treasure known as One Piece. However, he faces many foes along the way, including other pirates and the Navy.

Looking forward to more information from Netflix

While Netflix has yet to give fans a more definite release date, at least they have given hope that the long wait will finally come to an end this year.

Meanwhile, let’s hope that Netflix provides us with more information soon, One Piece at a time.

Featured image adapted from Netflix on Twitter and Netflix