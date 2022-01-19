Switch Up Your CNY Snack Game With myEureka Gift Sets

Chinese New Year decorations are hard to miss when you walk around malls and other public places in Singapore this time of year, as most residents begin preparing for the festivities.

While the best thing about the occasion is definitely the angbaos, it also gives us an excuse to indulge in snacks as we go about our visitations.

If you’re looking to change things up from the usual CNY goodies, myEureka might have what you’re looking for.

Their limited edition CNY Gift Box boasts 10 different flavours of popcorn, such as cheese, sour cream and onion, and caramel.

With a wide variety of flavours to choose from, you can keep your uncles and aunties enticed and hope they’ll forget to ask you about your love life for the umpteenth time.

Sweet & savoury popcorn flavours to appeal to everyone’s taste buds

Every CNY, goodies tend to be traditional staples like pineapple tarts that many of us have probably had more than enough of.

Now that it’s 2022, the time has come for us to switch things up with myEureka‘s CNY Gift Box.

Containing cans of popcorn in striking colours with CNY couplets printed on them, your ah ma and ah gong won’t complain that these aren’t the old school snacks they used to know.

The Gift Box contains 10 popcorn flavours, including:

BBQ

Caramel

Cheese

Cocoa Malt

Dark Choc

Original Sea Salt

Seaweed

Sour Cream & Onion

Tomato

Wasabi

Whether your relatives prefer savoury or sweet snacks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy when they visit your humble abode.

Folks who have to give angbaos would be happy to know that the set comes with limited edition envelopes. No need to spend the extra dollars just to buy some elsewhere.

Fu Lu Shou gift cans for good fortune, prosperity & longevity

The prospect of endless CNY snacking and free angbaos aren’t the only good fortune you’ll receive.

Thanks to myEureka‘s Fu Lu Shou Gift Can Set, you can pile on the good fortune, prosperity, and longevity of the festive season.

The set comprises three, 35g cans embodying the Taoist concept of Fu Lu Shou – a gold one representing luck, a pink one representing fortune, and a green one representing longevity.

While the kiddos squeal at the adorable Fu Lu Shou cartoons, the adults can relish the unique popcorn flavours that vary across each character design:

Gold Can (Fu) – Cheese, Caramel, Wasabi

Pink Can (Lu) – Tomato, Sour Cream & Onion, Cocoa Malt

Green Can (Shou) – Seaweed, BBQ, Original, Sea Salt

Since these cans can also be repurposed into piggy banks, the little ones can use them to save money and build their mini fortune for a prosperous future.

Mini popiah rolls & crab popcorns for CNY flavours

As exciting as it is to stray a little from the norm, we can’t entirely do without traditions during CNY, which is a cultural occasion after all.

Add those to your pantry by getting myEureka‘s Cui Cui Mini Popiah Rolls, which, like its name suggests, are like the dried shrimp rolls mum always gets for CNY.

But of course, this version comes with a twist, with interesting flavours like Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, and Salted Egg.

The packaging for each flavour features a cartoon with a popiah-toothed smile that mirrors your joy when you go for that next bite, and another, and another.

If you’re missing the seafood taste in your popiah rolls, try the Sweet & Sour Crab or Salted Egg Crab gourmet popcorn from myEureka‘s new Crab Series.

Inspired by Chinese seafood dishes, these new flavours make for a crab-tivating snack that will surely impress your guests.

The best part is, they can savour the exceptional crab flavours in every bite without the hassle of shell-cracking and digging for scraps of meat.

Get 30% discount or a free tote bag with your myEureka haul

With CNY just a few weeks away, there’s no better time than now to be stocking up on snacks.

Since mum would already have her CNY shopping list ready, jio her to any myEureka outlet for a snack haul, as they’re having a Buy-3-Get-1-Free promotion in-stores.

Simply buy any 3 items, including CNY products, and you’ll get 1 free 90g can of popcorn of your choice. Hit a minimum spend of $50 and you’ll even head home with a free tote bag to stash all your purchases in.

Image courtesy of myEureka & adapted from Joe Woods on Unsplash

Alternatively, you can skip the weekend crowds and shop at myEureka’s online store here.

If all the snacks in your cart total up to at least $60, you can score a 30% discount by keying in the promo code ‘CNYTSL‘ upon checking out.

While you’re online, give myEureka‘s Instagram and Facebook pages a follow to keep up with their newest creations.

Try new & exciting snacks this CNY

After years of chomping on bak kwa and love letters, many of us will probably look forward to more variety this coming CNY.

Trying out new snacks will certainly help make your snacking spree more enjoyable and tide you through the hectic visitation period.

After all, everyone deserves a nice treat once in a while.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with myEureka.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Zhou Jinquan.