Mynah Lands On S’pore Man’s Shoulder & Won’t Leave, He’s Now Dubbed A Disney Princess

Man Gets Dubbed A Disney Princess After Mynah Perches On His Shoulder

We all know that popular Disney trope where birds and animals come out of seemingly nowhere for a musical number with the Disney princess. Snow White is probably the most famous example of this.

Well, Singapore might have found its own Disney princess on TikTok after a man posted about how a mynah perched on his shoulder and refused to leave.

The bird had seemingly become attached to the man, staying even after repeated calls from the man to fly away.

Man ends up with mynah perched on his shoulder & it refuses to leave

The man, Mervin Anand, somehow landed himself a possible role as a Disney princess when a mynah happened to make a rest stop on his shoulder.

At first, he was amused, but soon that amusement turned into wondering why the bird wasn’t leaving. “Why you don’t want to go?” Mr Mervin can be heard saying.

Even after he began to walk around, the bird continued to stay perched on his shoulder, like it always belonged there.

While attempting to get the bird to fly, Mr Mervin raised his hand towards the mynah — only for it to take it as a sign to perch on top of his head instead.

Seemingly resigned to his fate, Mr Mervin could only smile at the predicament he’d landed himself in.

By the end of the minute-long video, the mynah was still attached to his head.

TikTokers take bird’s attachment as good luck

Commenters saw the bird’s attachment as a good thing. Some noted the man’s patience with the mynah, saying it could sense he’s a good person.

Others suggested he take the bird home since he had been “chosen”.

Man has a kind heart

Given the mynah seemed content to perch on the man’s shoulder, and it wasn’t pooping, it’s not a huge inconvenience.

It’s a cute incident and shows that Mr Mervin might be Singapore’s next Disney princess. We can’t wait for a musical number in his next TikTok.

Featured image adapted from Mervin Anand on TikTok.