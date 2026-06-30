S’poreans encouraged to fly S’pore flag for 61st National Day, 60th year of National Pledge

Free National Flags available at community clubs, selected malls and Courts stores ahead of National Day

Singaporeans are encouraged to display the National Flag at their homes and workplaces from 1 July to 30 Sept as the nation celebrates both its 61st National Day and the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge.

In a press statement on Sunday (29 June), the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said this year’s National Day celebrations hold added significance as it has been six decades since the National Pledge was first recited in schools on 24 Aug 1966.

National Pledge marks 60 years in 2026

According to MCCY, the National Pledge was written during a period when Singapore was forging a shared national identity following independence.

It said the Pledge embodies values such as multiculturalism, democracy, justice and equality, reflecting the belief that every community has a stake in Singapore and that diversity should be a source of strength.

As Singapore commemorates the Pledge’s 60th anniversary, MCCY said it hopes Singaporeans will reflect on what the words mean today and reaffirm their commitment to building a “We First” society.

“We honour not just the words but the generations of Singaporeans who have given them meaning through their choices and actions,” MCCY wrote in its statement.

‘Pledge60’ campaign to feature everyday Singaporeans

As part of the anniversary, MCCY will launch a “Pledge60” campaign featuring three short films.

The films will feature “conversations between everyday Singaporeans”, highlighting what the pledge means to them.

Campaign assets will be displayed at selected MRT station platforms across multiple social media platforms.

Singaporeans can also look forward to upcoming commemorative activities to better understand the Pledge.

Some events include a Pledge60 exhibition and an open house to be hosted at the Istana.

National Flag can be displayed from 1 Jul to 30 Sept

To mark the occasion, organisations and households are encouraged to fly the National Flag at offices, buildings and homes throughout the National Day period from 1 July to 30 Sept.

During this period, regulations on displaying the flag will be relaxed. Citizens can display the National Flag without a flagpole or at night without illumination.

From the end of June, members of the public can collect National Flags at no additional cost from:

People’s Association Community Clubs

Selected CapitaLand malls

Selected Courts stores

MCCY also reminded Singaporeans to treat the National Flag with respect at all times.

“Any worn-out or damaged flag should not be displayed and should be properly disposed of by packing it into a sealed black trash bag, and not left visible in the dustbins.”

Those intending to display the National Flag can also refer to the Government’s guidelines on its proper use and display.

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Featured image adapted from Calvin Seng on Pexels.