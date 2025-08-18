S’pore flag spotted with upside down stars, netizens say it could be AI mistake

Inverted stars on Singapore flag have netizens discussing how mistake was made

An unusual sighting of a Singapore flag with its five stars flipped upside down has sparked confusion — and amusement — among netizens.

The curious error was first spotted by a Reddit user, who shared a photo of the flag on 17 Aug on the subreddit r/singapore.

The flag appeared perfectly normal at first glance, displayed neatly on the gate of a residential unit.

But on closer inspection, the five stars that represent Singapore’s ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice, and equality were inverted, with the top rays pointing down instead of up.

“Has anyone seen this mistake (pentagon of stars is inverted) anywhere else?” the Original Poster (OP) asked.

They then wondered if the error was a one-off printing slip or if a whole batch of flags had been produced incorrectly.

Netizens puzzled & entertained by error

Many netizens were just as baffled, questioning how the flag could have gone through production with such a glaring error.

One suggested the maker might not have used any reference image at all.

In response to this, one Redditor jokingly suggested it might have been a form of “silent protest”.

Another Redditor suggested it might have been an AI error, even citing the recent incidents in Malaysia.

Some took the chance to crack jokes at their own expense, with one comparing the upside-down stars to their own work ethic.

Others reminded Singaporeans that flags can actually be redeemed for free and don’t need to be purchased.

Free Singapore flags are still available for collection until 30 Sept.

Also read: Man seen cycling with large S’pore flag along Kallang Road, netizens approve of patriotism



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from tim-how-when on Reddit and Kajicom on Canva. Right image for illustration purposes only.