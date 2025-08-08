Man seen cycling with large S’pore flag along Kallang Road, netizens approve of patriotism

Elderly man seen cycling with large S’pore flag attached to bicycle

As Singapore celebrates its 60th National Day, one man apparently decided to mark the occasion in a very

He was seen in a TikTok video cycling along Kallang Road with a large Singapore flag attached to his bicycle.

Man cycling with flag appears to notice someone recording him

In the video posted on Wednesday (6 Aug), the slim, white-haired man was seen cycling on a green bike, the flagpole mounted on the basket in front.

As he was cycling fairly fast, the flag was fluttering in the wind, making for quite an impressive sight.

As he cycled, he looked to his right, as if noticing that someone was recording him.

Soon, he stopped near a large signboard and looked at traffic coming up from behind him, seemingly intending to filter to the right.

From the signboard and green hoarding along the road, he appears to have been riding along Kallang Road in the direction of Victoria Street.

Netizens approve of man’s patriotism

The clip has gone viral with more than 508,000 views and more than 36,000 likes.

Among the more than 1,000 comments, netizens had overwhelmingly positive reactions to the video, with several saying that he was very patriotic.

A commenter was of the opinion that older Singaporeans were more proud of Singapore as they were involved in nation-building.

Others joked that the uncle deserved to get more CDC vouchers or GST vouchers, while one said the Land Transport Authority would not be able to find any wrongdoing with his actions.

Some concerned over safety issues

The negative comments, however, focused on safety issues, with some questioning the practicality of cycling with a large flag on a busy road.

Another pointed out that the flag would cause him to have trouble balancing, putting himself and other road users in danger.

While a woman said the sight was “heartwarming”, she was concerned for the uncle’s safety as he was not wearing a helmet.

Featured image adapted from @user8858420272413 on TikTok.