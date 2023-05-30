National Servicemen Get Up To S$200 Raise In Allowance, Third Adjustment In 10 Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Raise For SAF, SPF & SCDF National Servicemen From 1 July

Come 1 July, national servicemen (NSFs) can expect an increase in their allowance of up to S$200.

The increase applies to all NSFs in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

That said, there will be a difference in the raises depending on the rank and vocation of the NSFs.

At the very least, there will be a S$125 increase across the board.

According to MINDEF, it reviews and adjusts the national service (NS) allowance now and then to “ensure that it remains adequate”.

National servicemen get raise of between S$125 & S$200

On Monday (29 May), MINDEF and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that there will be a revision of the NS allowance.

In the most recent revision, all NSFs will minimally receive a S$125 pay raise in their monthly allowance.

The changes will come into effect on 1 July and the increment amount will vary based on an NSF’s vocation and rank.

With the revisions, Recruits and Trainee Special Constables will get S$755 a month, compared to the current S$630.

Meanwhile, an SAF NSF naval diver, SPF NSF Police Tactical Trooper, and SCDF NSF firefighter Corporal will now receive S$1,250.

This is a S$200 increase from their previous allowance of S$1,050.

Higher raise compared to previous adjustment

The recent increase means that NSFs will receive a 10.9% to 21.7% increment — higher than the previous revision.

The last time NSFs saw a pay raise was about three years ago in March 2020.

At the time, they received an increment of between S$70 and S$120 in their monthly allowance.

While most of the rankings received a S$70 increase, Lieutenants (LTA) in the SAF and SCDF, along with Inspectors (NSI) in the SPF, received a S$120 raise.

“The NS allowance, which supports full-time national servicemen (NSFs) in their basic personal upkeep, is reviewed and adjusted periodically to ensure that it remains adequate,” said the ministries.

They also noted that NSFs receive a 5% increment for every 12 months they serve in that rank.

