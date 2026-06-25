Roads around National Stadium to close on 27 June for NDP 2026 combined rehearsal

Traffic delays expected in the Singapore Sports Hub area on 27 June

Several roads around the National Stadium will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday (27 June) to facilitate the first Combined Rehearsal for the National Day Parade (NDP) 2026.

The rehearsal will take place at the National Stadium, with traffic restrictions implemented in the surrounding Singapore Sports Hub area during stipulated periods.

Officers and marshals stationed at affected junctions

Motorists travelling through the area can expect heavier traffic and possible delays along several roads, including:

Stadium Drive

Stadium Boulevard

Stadium Walk

Stadium Crescent

Jalan Benaan Kapal

Auxiliary police officers, security officers, and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) marshals will be stationed at affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

During the closures, only authorised vehicles, police and emergency vehicles will be granted access.

Drivers are thus advised to plan their journeys and avoid the affected roads where possible.

Road closures to take place in two phases

The road closures will be implemented in two phases on 27 June.

From 7am to 11pm, portions of Stadium Drive, Stadium Boulevard, and Jalan Benaan Kapal will be closed, along with several slip roads connecting Stadium Drive and Stadium Boulevard.

Additional closures will take effect from 5pm to 11pm, affecting sections of Stadium Crescent, Stadium Walk, and Stadium Way, as well as the slip road leading from Stadium Crescent into Stadium Walk.

Public encouraged to take public transport

Members of the public heading to the Sports Hub area are strongly encouraged to use public transport instead of driving.

The authorities said this would help ease congestion around the venue while road closures are in effect.

Those travelling to nearby attractions, events, or businesses should factor in additional travel time and check their routes before setting off.

Illegal parking may result in vehicles being towed

Parking restrictions along affected roads and lanes will be strictly enforced during the rehearsal period.

Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction may be towed away by the authorities.

Members of the public with enquiries regarding the road closures and traffic arrangements may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2026.

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Featured image adapted from SPF.